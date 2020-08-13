A couple weeks ago, it was reported that Pueblo County’s COVID-19 variance with the state allowing a more robust reopening was in jeopardy since the county surpassed the threshold of 84 cases in a two-week period.

That triggered a conversation between the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment and the state health department about where things stand with the variance and what needs to be done going forward.

The Pueblo health department reported Thursday that Pueblo County’s variance is still intact as the state continues to monitor the county’s numbers.

Randy Evetts, the public health director for the Pueblo health department, said he is meeting weekly with the state health department about Pueblo’s numbers and to provide context to new cases such as workplace outbreaks, outbreaks related to bars or parties, and so on, he said.

"At the state level they are also revisiting their metrics for all variances around the state and are trying to marry their metrics with new metrics released from the White House," Evetts said.

Pueblo County’s variance pertains to increases in the permitted size of outdoor and indoor activities with guidance for gathering sizes, houses of worship, gyms, theaters, bowling alleys, indoor malls, bars, wineries, tasting rooms, distilleries, graduation ceremonies, libraries, private membership organizations, and entertainment and recreation including youth and adult league and recreational ball parks, dog parks, skating rinks, museums and race tracks.

Thursday marked five months since Pueblo County announced its first COVID-19 case, so what have the numbers shown in that time?

In the past five months, Pueblo County has accumulated 702 possible and probable cases of coronavirus, according to the Pueblo health department’s latest data update on Monday.

That figure includes 30 probable cases, which means the case meets the clinical criteria and epidemiological evidence, yet it has not been laboratory-confirmed with a test.

There have been 13,721 COVID-19 tests conducted here to date, meaning the overall percentage of individuals who have tested positive for the virus is about 5.1%.

Pueblo County has amassed 34 deaths of individuals from complications due to COVID-19 as of Thursday.

The age breakdown of those who have died from coronavirus includes 18 individuals 80-years-of-age and older; seven in the 70-79 age range; five in the 60-69 cohort; three people in their 50s; and the youngest person who has died was 38 years old, according to the health department data.

Of the deaths, 22 were men, 11 were female, and the gender of one person who died was unavailable.

Pueblo County has experienced COVID-19 outbreaks at 14 facilities, and four of those outbreaks have been resolved, meaning no new cases were detected for over a month after the outbreak began.

An outbreak is defined as a facility having two or more positive cases in the span of 14 days.

The most significant outbreaks occurred at several assisted living facilities in the county, where more than a dozen deaths of residents occurred at those facilities combined.

Statewide, there has been 51,756 cases of coronavirus of 602,296 people tested to date.

There have been 1,756 deaths due to COVID-19 across Colorado.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continued on a downward trend statewide on Thursday, falling to 172 from 184 the previous day.

The number of individuals being hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 peaked on April 14 at 888.

