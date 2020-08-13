The Colorado State Patrol is investigating an Aug. 11 two-vehicle hit-and-run crash that occurred on U.S Highway 50 at Highway 96 just west of Avondale, near milepost 329.

A black 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by an unknown male, turned left from eastbound Highway 50 toward Colorado Highway 96 directly in the path of a 2008 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 motorcycle driven by 62-year-old Terry Jackson of Boone.

The motorcycle collided into the front right side of the Cobalt, resulting in Jackson being ejected from the motorcycle and impacting the windshield of the Cobalt.

Jackson was airlifted to Parkview Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the Cobalt fled the scene on foot.

Witnesses on scene described the driver as a Hispanic male of medium build in his late 20s or early 30s, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with black hair. He was unshaven and wearing a black T-shirt.

The driver may have gotten a ride in a small- to medium- sized white SUV.

If any person witnessed the crash or has information about the male driver that fled the scene, contact the Colorado State Patrol Communications Center at 544-2424.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-7867 or pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Motorcycle theft

A resident of the 100 block of Baxter Road reported the theft of his red and white 2018 Honda CBR 500 motorcycle on Wednesday.

The $7,000 bike was locked at the time of the theft.

Mailbox damage

On Wednesday, a resident of South Honeysuckle Drive told a Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office deputy a perpetrator(s) struck her mailbox, knocking it off the post. Additionally, another mailbox had been placed into her yard.

That unit was returned to its owner by a deputy, who noticed a third damaged mailbox in the street.

Illegal marijuana grow

A 42-year-old Pueblo woman is listed as a suspect in a report detailing an illegal outdoors marijuana grow at a residence in the 500 block of Floyd Lane.

Compassion beat

Members of the Pueblo Prayer Warriors recently gathered in front of the Pueblo Municipal Justice Center to pray for the safety and welfare of Pueblo Police Department officers, as well as for a reduction of crime.

Barb Timock, one of the Warriors, said that as the group believes in God and the power of prayer, "We believe that praying for the city of Pueblo, and elected officials at all levels, is paramount right now."

At the police headquarters, the Warriors prayed for the whole of the law enforcement network: officers, the dispatchers "who have incredible stress on them, day in and day out," the K-9 and SWAT units, and command staff.

"We want all of Pueblo to be thankful for police and law enforcement at all levels," Timock said. "Because we are thankful for their protection, we pray to God to protect them."

Arrests

Jeremy A. Lopez, 27, of the 2000 block of East 15th Street, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Christine M. Leydig, 31, of the 1900 block of Constitution Road, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree burglary-dwelling and placed on a no-bond parole hold.

David A. Rael, 35, of an unspecified block of Yorkshire Road, was placed on a no-bond parole hold Tuesday.

Geoffrey I. Rucker, 45, of an unspecified block of East LaPorte Drive in Pueblo West, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of felony menacing, with an additional count of prohibited use of a weapon. He posted $4,000 bail and was released from jail.

Daniel C. Torrez, 48, of an unspecified block of Duke Street, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree assault, with additional counts of menacing and resisting arrest (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Zacheriah P. Jurado, 24, of the 400 block of Alma Avenue, was arrested Wednesday on a no-bond felony warrant for menacing.

Andrew G. Mousseaux, 31, of the 1200 block of West 15th Street, was arrested Wednesday on a no-bond felony warrant for retaliation.

Andrew P. Cox, 30, of the 3100 block of Canyon Heights Road, was placed on a no-bond parole hold Wednesday.

Salena R. Garberding, 24, of the 3800 block of Farabaugh Lane, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, with an additional count of driving while under suspension/revocation/denial (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

