When Pueblo School District 60 opens the new school year on Aug. 31, more than 3,600 students will be studying from the home.

So announced Suzanne Morey, the district’s assistant superintendent, during Thursday’s work session of the D60 board, held in a socially distanced and limited capacity fashion at the district administration building.

To give families the power of choice, the district's return-to-school plan features both a fully online option as well as a hybrid platform that includes traditional, but modified, face-to-face instruction.

As there is a one-semester commitment to a platform, the decision deadline was extended to Aug. 14 in order to give families an extra week to select an option.

In her report, Morey told the board that all students, from kindergarteners through high school seniors, will be issued a district-owned technology device: iPads for the younger students and Chromebooks for the rest.

She also told the board of requests from both parents and staff that if possible, children learning remotely be instructed by their "homeschool" teachers.

"Our original plan today was to share more details about the online virtual model," Morey said. "But due to increasing numbers and adjusting for staff accommodations, we are continuing to revise and explore some changes to the model.

"I know that we recently communicated out details regarding our plans for virtual learning, but I want to caution everyone that we are going to need to remain flexible."

That flexibility, Morey said, would be rewarded with an "even stronger model that more closely aligns to our in-person model."

The board also learned that the district’s human resources department is responding to health accommodation requests from educators and staff whose circumstances and/or health conditions might warrant exclusion from classroom instruction.

As for the in-person model, the board learned that cohorting is expected to be more efficient at the elementary and middle school levels than in high school, where a larger student body can translate to challenges.

"At the elementary level, the goal is to cohort whenever possible, down to the classroom level," Morey explained. "At the middle school level, only half of the middle schools are in school on any given day, and they are additionally cohorted by grade level."

Overall in-person numbers in all schools, Morey reminded the board, will be smaller due to those who are learning at home.

"The smaller the cohort, the less the exposure," she said.

At the high school level, cohorting challenges are expected to be mitigated by the hybrid platform, which effectively cuts the in-person numbers in half.

"And once you subtract the students who have requested online, this means a school the size of South High School, for example, may only have around 350 students in their building on any given day," Morey said. "So we have reduced the exposure significantly."

But when it comes to athletics, and practice sessions, Morey said the exposure may increase.

"This is definitely something we will need to continue to watch closely, and it does bring some concern regarding our ability to control the environment and exposure for our older students," she said.

Morey then touched on the external and internal metrics that would factor into a decision as to whether schools should move to a more, or less, restrictive instructional model.

The external measures include the local rate of positive COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and number of cases over a 14-day span. Confirmed cases among staff and students, direct exposure rates, absenteeism and staffing challenges would qualify as internal measures.

The work session also saw Public Health Director Randy Evetts present an overview of local and state COVID-19 numbers.

Evetts first complimented the district for its work on the return-to-school plan, which was created in partnership with the local health department, and encouraged leadership to remain flexible in the face of an ever-evolving pandemic.

As of Thursday, more than 600,000 Coloradans have been tested for the virus, with a positivity rate of 8.6%. The state is seeing about 400 new cases a day, "which is pretty good: and things are looking significantly better than they did a month ago," Evetts told the board.

Locally, more than 14,000 people have been tested, with 693 positive cases and 34 deaths: the majority being 65 or older.

After a significant increase in July, Evetts said the infection numbers are now starting to retreat.

In response to a question from board member Dennis Maes, Evetts said he did not see any "weaknesses" within the return-to-school plan that require addressing.

"I think your team has done an excellent job of looking through the details," Evetts said. "And we’ve spent many hours on the phone and in Zoom calls going through those."

Evetts did encourage the district to keep close tabs on its high schools, due to the difficulty of cohorting at that level.

"The plan presented is sound," Evetts added.

