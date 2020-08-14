Friday

Aug 14, 2020 at 12:01 AM Aug 14, 2020 at 11:00 PM


Contributed by CSU Extension Office


Grand Champion Sr. Dairy Goat Showmanship( Sponsors: Kalena Silby/Andy & Rianna Welch)


Emma Stovall


Champion Sr. Dairy Goat Showmansip


1st Place, blue ribbon — Emma Stovall


Grand Champion Int. Dairy Goat Showmanship (Sponsors: Tobe Allumbaugh/D&D Accounting)


Jade Peltier


Champion Int. Dairy Goat Showmansip


1st Place, blue ribbon — Jade Peltier


Grand Champion Dairy Goat (Sponsors: Tom & Denise Ricksgers/Crowly County Builders)


Emma Stovall


Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Goat


Jade Peltier


Champion Doe Kids


1st Place, blue ribbon — Jade Peltier


Champion Milking Does


1st Place, blue ribbon — Emma Stovall