The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment reported that a skunk has tested positive for rabies in Pueblo in the area of Interstate 25 and west of the Fountain River near the 200 block of Ash Street.

The health department stated that the skunk is believed to have come in contact with pets in the surrounding neighborhood and the department is recommending pet owners make sure their pets’ rabies vaccines are up to date.

"It is important to vaccinate your pets to protect them from rabies, as it has been found in wild skunks, bats, and other animals throughout Pueblo County," Vicki Carlton, program manager at the health department, said. "Wild animals, including skunks, are to be left alone and not touched."

The health department said individuals who encounter wildlife should immediately remove themselves and pets from the area. Skunks need to be tested for rabies if they come into contact with humans or pets.

Rabies is caused by a virus transmitted by the bite of an infected animal. Rabies also can be transmitted if the animal’s saliva gets into a cut or break in the skin.

"People can be exposed to rabies when they assist, feed, handle or come in contact with wild animals," Carlton said.

Pet and livestock owners are highly encouraged to vaccinate animals against rabies through a licensed veterinarian, the health department said.

Dogs and cats that are not up-to-date on their vaccinations have an extremely high chance of getting infected and dying from rabies. Those pets also pose a risk to humans because htey can bring rabies into the home.

