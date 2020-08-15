Dave Ramsey will tell you: Borrowing money to make payments on previously borrowed money isn’t necessarily a sound financial strategy.

But Colorado State University believes doing just that will better prepare the school to bounce back from the devastating financial impact of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19. The CSU system — made up of campuses in Fort Collins and Pueblo and the CSU Global online program — recently secured a low-interest loan of nearly $230 million from JPMorgan Chase & Co. to cover payments on bonds issued for the building of a new football stadium on the Fort Collins campus and other capital construction projects for the next three years.

The refinancing plan was approved June 5 by the CSU Board of Governors, said Henry Sobanet, the CSU System’s chief financial officer.

CSU will pay only the interest on the variable-rate loan, currently at 1.3%, in fiscal years 2021, 2022 and 2023, Sobanet said. That's instead of annual payments of $72 million to $73 million that are due each of those years on 20 bonds that were issued to pay for construction of new buildings on CSU’s campuses since 2010.

That savings will help offset a 58% percent cut in state funding and an expected decrease in revenue from tuition and fees at the Fort Collins and Pueblo campuses. CSU Global does not receive state funding, a system spokeswoman said in a news release.

The CSU System’s annual budget was $1.32 billion in 2019-20.

CSU’s Fort Collins campus had record enrollment of 34,166 students last fall but is preparing for a 5% to 7% drop in enrollment this year because of restrictions and concerns related to the coronavirus, said Leslie Taylor, vice president for enrollment and access, last month. CSU plans to offer in-person and hybrid in-person/online instruction as much as possible when classes begin Aug. 24 until the start of fall break Nov. 21, Fort Collins campus President Joyce McConnell told the Fort Collins City Council on July 21. All classes will move online for the final two weeks of the fall semester, she said.

The Fort Collins campus is cutting $17 million from its budget for the 2020-21 school year (fiscal year 2021), administrators told the system’s Board of Governors in June. CSU-Pueblo is cutting its expenses by $1 million, officials said.

"We’re using this financing as a way to have a glide path to the other side (of the coronavirus pandemic) and make the cuts more strategically as opposed to all at once," Sobanet said. "Avoiding the drastic move allows us to be ready for the bounce back, and we can offer the program that had been built up over so many years when the economy is fully functional again."

CSU owes investors payments of more than $12.17 million annually through 2050 on the four series of revenue bonds, totaling $239 million. The bonds were issued in 2015 to pay for the construction of Canvas Stadium, the on-campus football stadium with a capacity of 40,000 that opened in 2017.

The university also is paying off 16 other bonds issued since 2010 that financed a wide range of construction projects, including the Richardson Design Center; Michael Smith Natural Resources Building; chemistry, bioengineering, engineering and animal science buildings; a health center; plant environmental research center; parking structures and surface lots; Center for Vector-Borne Infectious Diseases; JBS Global Food Innovation Center; Aggie Village North; the academic portion of the new stadium; and major renovations to the Lory Student Center, Eddy Hall and other classrooms and laboratories in Fort Collins, along with the Occhiato University and Energy Performance centers in Pueblo.

Several other bonds that were issued to refinance previous bonds at lower interest rates are also included in the latest refinancing package, according to official statements released upon the issue of the original bonds.

Investors will continue to receive their scheduled payments on all of the bonds the university wrapped into the $229,950,000 refinancing package, Sobanet said. That money will be placed in an escrow account, from which bond payments will be made as scheduled in fiscal years 2021, 2022 and 2023, according to an agreement reached with the escrow agent, Zions Bancorporation.

The university, though, will only have to pay the interest on the new loan for each of the next three years, effectively deferring its repayment schedule on the bonds. The interest rates on the bonds involved range from 1.8% to 6.05%.

CSU expects its state funding and enrollment to return to its previous levels by fiscal year 2024, Sobanet said.

"We’re happy about this plan, obviously," Sobanet said. "But we also have to be ready to catch the wave when it comes and build back up the right way. This gives us time to do it carefully and thoughtfully."

