FLORENCE — Tommy Fergerson earned a very special pair of wings Saturday marking his 1,000th jump during a historic skydive at Fremont County Airport.

The event was made all the more special considering 65 percent of his jumps have been accomplished with one arm. To add to the excitement there was a crowd of about 50 friends and family there to cheer him on as he soared in on his signature purple and yellow canopy wearing a Superman costume.

"I made it," he said. "I loved it and I loved that I hit the center of the pit."

Fergerson, a resident of Pueblo, was on his 343rd jump in 2011 when a down draft caused him to slam into a trailer during landing.

The 2011 accident resulted in 20 broken bones, lung and kidney damage and a hole in his heart which led to a stoke. His left arm had to be amputated.

The recovery was long and painful but, rather than shy away from the sport, "he pioneered a way to continue," said his wife Cathy Fergerson.

Fergerson explained that he has very little variance using just his right arm to pull on the chute controls, so often he comes in at a slide instead of landing on his feet. That doesn’t matter to him as, "It is all about having fun," he said.

"It was amazing. He is my Superman with 1,000 jumps," Cathy Fergerson said.

"I almost lost him twice but he is like the Energizer Bunny - he just keeps going."

Fergerson said he went back to skydiving just eight week after his first accident. The second accident took a little longer.

When asked how he managed to overcome both the physical and emotional trauma of those accidents to be able to continue in the sport, Fergerson explained, "God said, ‘You’re going to jump again. I am going to use you as an inspiration. I never really hesitated.

I was the first one-armed skydiver in the world," he said.

Adapt, improvise and overcome are words he lives by and "his love for the sport has prevailed," Cathy Fergerson said.

Fergerson is just practicing what he preaches.

"Once you fall off a horse you get back on. Skydiving is one of my passions, so I had to get back up and get on the plane," he explained.

The Air Force veteran and self-employed businessman continues to amaze in other ways, too. He participates in sports from stand-up paddle boarding and kayaking to archery, tethered trampoline jumps and hiking 14,000-foot peaks.

