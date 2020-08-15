Angst, anger, anguish, boredom, relief, fear, joy, pain and heartache.

All those emotions -- and more -- were on full display Friday and Saturday nights at the Impossible Playhouse. High school age students, known as the Next Gen Players, looking to break into the Impossible Players’ community theater produced "Letters from Quarantine."

The production featured one- to-five minute long monologues that were written, performed and produced by the young cast. Each monologue detailed the individual’s own experiences of quarantine -- the good, the bad and the humorous.

"I’m really proud of these kids," director and Next Gen founder Darin Stuart said. "This is what this program was created for. It’s quite something to see."

The monologues featured an eclectic range of emotions and perspectives.

There was humor in Kayleigh Matthews’ "COVID for President;" which thanked the pandemic for providing a break for introverts and joking how effective masks and the coronavirus were for avoiding people.

Angst, sadness and frustration shone through Asia Thompson’s "Pulled." Thompson was set to play Wednesday Addams in Central High School’s spring production of "The Addams Family" when the pandemic hit, canceling the show and her dreams of playing the character.

Thompson, an actor since she was 7 and the team captain of Central’s speech and debate team, had written and performed personal monologues on stage before.

But this one, she said, allowed her to connect with her peers in ways she hadn’t before.

"Letters from Quarantine" gave her a new, most positive perspective on the pandemic.

"(Performing in this production) made me realize that, you know, I'm not the only one who’s going through this right now," she said. "Yes, I got my show taken away. But these people understand what I’m going through. And instead of feeling just for myself, I felt for them and I comforted them if they were upset or just to talk about it in general."

There were several monologues centered around quarantine romance and heartache, such as Jillian Bailey’s "Quarantine and My Cowboy" and Mackenzie Turner’s "COVID Romance."

Whether it was funny, sad, happy or otherwise, each monologue was personal and offered a glimpse of that actor’s experiences during the coronavirus pandemic.

Perhaps the most personal monologue came from incoming Centennial freshman Jade Anspach.

Anspach’s "Self Care" detailed how the pandemic gave her time to reflect on being sexually assaulted by her boyfriend at a drive-in movie theater a year before.

Her monologue itself was her self-care. She said the process of writing the monologue and now performing on stage was cathartic.

"It was more of a healing kind of thing for me," she said. "I feel like there’s not enough awareness of that situation. I thought, well, my story is important to me and it should be heard because I wasn’t heard for a long time and I was scared to be heard."

Ready to move forward with her life, she said the performance has served as a kind of therapy.

"It felt great to go on stage and tell my story," she said. "It felt like a huge relief. I’m not that person anymore."

Anspach’s performance was her first as an actor. She has performed as a vocalist and musician on stage before.

In April, she decided to take acting lessons at Ovation Acting School run by Stuart. She, like Thompson, now shares the dream of continuing acting.

Thompson hopes to someday attend the American Academy of Music and Drama in New York. She said she someday hopes to be a Broadway actress.

While "Letters to Quarantine" helped her and the others hone their skills, Thompson said that the relationships she fostered during the production are what she has gained the most.

She said hearing shared experiences and struggles brought the cast closer than she ever imagined.

"We all wrote our own stories talking about our lives and quarantine, but the relationships we built during the process were probably the best thing that’s ever happened," she said. "I have never had many friends, but when I came here, I was pretty much the only person from Central -- who hasn’t graduated already -- and I didn’t know anybody.

"It was comforting to get to know these people and really just understand them as individuals and find out that I can relate."

Thompson said she hopes that older audience members who see "Letters from Quarantine" can relate, too.

While the struggles may be different, the feelings are quite similar.

"I feel like with everything going on right now, we need to find unity within each other and within our communities," she said. "I want our audience members to know that (the pandemic) hit us almost as much as it did them. That may not mean in the same way, but it was still emotionally, physically and mentally draining."

Anspach said she hopes that those same adult audience members can understand that while they are still teens, they are still people.

She said she wants audiences to understand that they have the same feelings and struggles as those who are older.

"I hope they understand that teens have feelings, too," Anspach said. "We’re not just always on our phones. We struggle, too. I’m hoping they can understand that and be more understanding and more patient with us."

"Letters from Quarantine"will continue at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Aug. 21-22 at the Impossible Playhouse, 1201 N. Main St.

For information, visit impossibleplayers.com.

You can reach Luke Lyons, associate editor of The Pueblo West View at LLyons@chieftain.com or by searching @luke_lyons14 on Twitter.