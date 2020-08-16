The state of Colorado has been recognized nationally on its use of data and evidence in policy making, which has been focal point of the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

This week, Results for America and the National Governors Association highlighted Colorado’s use of evidence and data to improve results for Coloradans in a number of different areas.

Results for America is a national nonprofit focused on helping government leaders improve results. It released the 2020 Invest in What Works State Standard of Excellence which showcases 169 examples of data-driven and evidence-based practices, policies, programs, and systems in 35 states. Colorado was recognized as a leading state for the second straight year.

"In Colorado, we strive to be as efficient as effective as possible in delivering critical services to the people of our state. For my administration, that means creating a culture of accountability, and using the latest data and information to drive our decisions," Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement. "This has also been true of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We appreciate the recognition, and will continue working to provide even better services for Coloradans."

The governor’s office said the state has served as a national model for using data to inform the way it does business.

In recent months, all 50 states have elevated the importance of data in response to the COVID-19 pandemic by creating dashboards to track key health and economic indicators in their states, the governor’s office added.

"The COVID-19 crisis underscores the critical importance of using evidence and data to drive decision-making at every level of government," said Michele Jolin, CEO and co-founder of Results for America. "The 202 State Standard of Excellence illustrates how many governors and state agency leaders around the country and across the political spectrum are rising to the occasion and investing in what works to meet the urgent needs of their residents."

