Contributed by Crowley / Otero Health Departments Director Rick Ritter

Please take the time to read and understand this entire message.

Hello to all.

I have heard a lot about the unconstitutionality of requiring the wearing of face masks and the accompanying refusal to do so on those grounds. I must admit that this surprises me, as it seems like such a small, simple thing that provides public benefit (i.e. risk reduction of COVID-19 spread). A face mask is a body covering, much like clothes. A face mask covers the mouth and nose, and a pair of pants covers our lower torso, a shirt covers our upper part.

Many cities have local ordinances that prohibit public nudity. But wait, the Constitution does not say anything about a person having to wear clothes, it most certainly does not require us to wear clothes. Some of you may remember that 70s song titled "The Streak" by Ray Stevens. If somebody actually did this in a town, they would most likely be arrested on public indecency charges. But how, if the constitution is silent on the matter?

In the 10th Amendment to the Constitution (part of the Bill Of Rights) we find the provision for Federalism. Simply put, Federalism is the granting of powers to the states that have not been reserved for the federal government.

So, the states are empowered by our Constitution, and a big part of this empowerment is to enact laws. In Colorado, at the state level, our senators and representatives are elected to make laws, and these laws are known as the Colorado Revised Statutes (CRS).

In the Colorado Revised Statutes, specifically at CRS 31-15-103, we find a delegation of authority from the state level to the local municipal level. This delegation of authority allows cities to enact local ordinances. In many local ordinances, you will find public decency provisions addressing, among other unsavory things, prohibitions on public nudity.

The source for the authority that keeps our clothes on in public places is the same source that requires us to keep our masks on in public places. Where are the specific state statutes that empower both state and local public health agencies to control disease? For the state health department, it is CRS 25-1.5-102 (1)(a)(I), and for local public health agencies it is CRS 25-1-506 (3)(b)(V). These statutes give both state and local public health agencies the authority to control the causes of epidemic and communicable diseases. Mask wearing, along with social distancing and other interventions, are proven tools that help to control the causes of epidemic and communicable diseases.

And remember where this empowerment originated, the Federalism provision in the 10th Amendment to our Constitution. In fact, all the way back in 1905 in the landmark case of Jacobson v. Massachusetts the Supreme Court Of The United States (SCOTUS) found that public health interventions do fall under the 10th amendment.

Now, I am most certainly not a Doctor of Juris Prudence (a fancy way of saying "lawyer"), but I did have our agency attorney review this, and he does agree with my interpretation of the above matters.

Long story short, requiring mask wearing is absolutely constitutional under the Federalism provision in the Bill Of Rights.

My message here is twofold:

1. To counter the misinformation about the constitutionality/legality of mask wearing requirements; &

2. To ask that, if you are medically able, please wear your mask when appropriate. It is a simple act of protection and kindness to others.

It is up to us.