After postponing a July reopening, Pueblo’ Tinseltown movie theater is now slated to open on Friday after being shuttered for about five months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cinemark, which operates the theater, posted the new opening date for Pueblo’s movie theater on its website along with a list of the movies and times they will be shown.

Many of the movies that will air at Tinseltown initally are classics such as "Jurassic Park," "Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark," and "The Goonies."

A new release, "Unhinged," starring Russell Crowe, also will be shown.

Under Pueblo County’s COVID-19 variance, in order to achieve 6-foot social distancing, the theater will have to limit attendance to 50% of the posted occupancy code to ensure a minimum 28 square-feet per person not to exceed more than 100 people at any given time in a confined indoor space.

The health department also is strongly encouraging the use of face coverings.

Cinemark also has laid out steps it is taking to ensure as safe an environment as possible for moviegoers.

The company said seats will be sanitized before every movie and there will be an ample supply of hand sanitizer and seat wipes on-hand. Cinemark also said it is improving air quality in its theaters by raising the fresh air rate of its HVAC systems and using vacuums equipped with High Efficiency Particulate Air filters that have been identified to be effective in trapping at least 99.7% of microscopic particles, including COVID-19.

Theater employees will be directed to wear personal protective gear including face masks and gloves, and will undergo a wellness check upon arrival for their shifts.

The theater will encourage patrons to purchase movie tickets online to allow for a contactless experience when going to the movies.

Tinseltown has been closed since mid-March when statewide closures of businesses began being implemented due to the coronavirus.

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow