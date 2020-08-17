South High School graduate Tess Hull has been been named recipient of the Foresters Ken Peterson Award and scholarship, bestowed by Foresters Financial, a Canadian-based fraternal life insurance company.

The award is presented in recognition of a student’s standout leadership qualities and includes a $5,000 scholarship in its first year, renewable for $2,000 per year for three additional years.

"In the spirit of Foresters’ mission to help those who help others, the Foresters competitive academic scholarships are awarded annually to 250 students in the U.S. and Canada who have demonstrated exceptional charitable activities within their communities," said a spokesman for the company.

Hull, who will attend the University of Denver, received the award based on her 4.39 GPA and volunteer work with the South Key Club.

"On behalf of the entire Foresters family, we congratulate Tess for her outstanding academic achievements and profound support for the Pueblo community," said Jim Boyle, president and CEO of Foresters. "Giving back to our communities through volunteering, especially during challenging times, is of paramount importance.

"The dedication of Tess is an inspiring example of how someone’s initiative can make a difference in the lives of so many others."

In total, more than $480,000 has been awarded across this year’s 250 recipients: 169 of whom are from the U.S. and 81 from Canada.

