For ag businesses to respond effectively to potential or confirmed coronaviruses cases at their workplaces, public health officials continue to insist that communicating and coordinating with local agencies is the critical first step.

Another hard and fast rule: under no circumstances should sick employees be at work.

On a virtual webinar hosted by the Colorado Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association, environmental epidemiologist and occupational health coordinator Kristen Fedak stressed that food production is an essential business, and public health officials would take that into consideration as they work with businesses to find reasonable solutions.

"Agriculture is critical infrastructure, and you can't operate without employees," Fedak acknowledged. "One question we often get is, will the government shut us down if we have a positive case? No, we want to acknowledge that agriculture is such a vital industry. We know you can't use an app to feed your cow, or milk it."

However, leniency is not a "get-out-of-jail free card," she added. Ag businesses and farms need to do everything they can to prevent any confirmed cases of COVID-19 from spreading, she said. Bringing in advice and guidance from health officials can help with reassessing procedures and prioritizing which employees can safely return to work, she added.

Even so, one farmer, who chose to remain anonymous during the webinar, claimed the local health department had shut down their operation after a single positive case and then prohibited anyone from returning to the farm to tend the crops.

Fedak was not aware of that specific incident and said she would need more details to evaluate the situation. But she did concede ambiguities exist in terms of how to handle potential or confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The goal of public health efforts is to isolate confirmed cases and prevent additional spread, she stressed.

Still, small businesses have considerable legal, health and financial uncertainties they are struggling to navigate. Mandated paid sick leave and worker privacy laws generated so many questions that host Adrian Card, a Colorado State University extension agent in Boulder County, suggested those topics might require a follow-up webinar.

One point was clear: sick employees should not be at work. But things got murkier from there.

Kedak admitted that preventative health guidance is changing and evolving. The latest "news push" now advises mask-wearing even when people are further than six feet apart due to smaller aerosolized particles, which can hang in the air and still potentially transmit the virus.

"It is more like a gas than a projectile, like in the winter, when can see your breath," she said. "Physical distance as far as you can and wear a mask when sharing any air with another person."

"Co-horting" is a common practice now used by many businesses to limit potential exposure to only a subset of employees. It involves grouping them together throughout the day, but eliminating contact with other employees, to reduce risk of widespread infection.

Worker screening is another important consideration, said Jeanna Beard, an air pollution control specialist who is now working on Colorado's coronavirus response effort.

She suggested starting with a formal sign-in process and doing temperature checks (anything above 100.3 degrees is cause for concern) and following that up with an interview to discuss any symptoms.

Self-reporting apps are another option, she said.

"The employer must insure there's a culture where employees don't come in when they are sick," she said.

Fedak said employees should be encouraged to seek medical attention as appropriate, although it is up to the individual whether to see a doctor. Many coronavirus symptoms overlap with more routine health issues such as seasonal allergies, but a doctor can help evaluate that.

"If they have symptoms, they should not be at work, and they should return to work only when they are symptom-free," she said.

Contract tracing should start immediately to determine others who might have been exposed.

Mild symptoms that resolve quickly are less of a priority than cases involving a fever and multiple symptoms, she added.

Public health agencies will determine whether an employee should be tested, based on testing availability and need in each community.

Employers can offer testing to their employees but can't force anyone to take the test, she added. They can, however, ask employees who refused to be tested to stay home to insure a safe environment for other employees.

"If someone does test positive, public health will be notified and will come in and do the contact tracing," she explained.

Someone who is symptomatic and tests positive should be isolated for a minimum of ten days from start of symptoms, or at least 24 hours after fevers have ended. While some symptoms may linger, the person is no longer considered infectious.

Those who are symptomatic, but test negative, create a more complicated situation, she said. That's because the commonly used PCR test provides very accurate results for positive cases but has a high false-negative rate.

"Around 20 to 40 percent of these tests are coming back negative even if the person is positive for COVID-19," Fedak said. "So if the test comes back positive, we feel pretty confident, but when it comes back negative, we're more uncertain."

Anyone else at work who has been in close contact with a positive symptomatic case should quarantine for a 14-day period, whether or not they test positive or show any immediate symptoms, she added.

If more than two unrelated employees test positive within a 14-day period, public health officials consider that an outbreak, she said. That will trigger experts to come in and help businesses re-evaluate how to improve safety precautions.

Public health officials can also help determine which employees pose the highest risk of spreading the illness, which helps determine who returns first to fulfill essential tasks.

What about notification? Employers are allowed to report positive employees to health agencies and to notify the rest of the workers, although they are advised to use discretion.

"When we are investigating, we don't inquire into what the legal status of that person is," Fedak emphasized. "We are collecting basic information, but not social security numbers, simply to make sure we aren't double-counting people."

It's best to notify others in the wider community about a positive case only if you think they've had direct contact with an infectious person or would find the information useful. She gave the example of a farmers market, which might involve hundreds if not thousands of vendors, shoppers and volunteers. In a case like that, managers might want to limit sharing the information to those who were in direct sustained contact with the infected person.

A recording of the webinar, "What to do if an employee tests positive," is posted online at the ColoradoProduce.org website, along with other COVID-19 resources.