Although the pandemic has made an unfortunate impact on the 2020 version of the Colorado State Fair, one staple remains standing.

Fair food.

Fans of such traditional fare as fried pickles, funnel cakes, jumbo corn dogs, fry bread, fresh squeezed lemonade, buckets of chili cheese fries and Pueblo’s famous Pass Key sausage sandwiches should be thrilled to know that these favorites will be available for purchase throughout opening weekend.

For the first time in the fair’s 148-year-history, the Drive-Thru Fair Food event, sponsored by Black Hills Energy, will offer patrons the opportunity to order items from the comfort and safety of their vehicles.

The fest begins on the fair’s opening day, Aug. 28, and continues through Aug. 31.

The hours of operation are 11:30 a.m to 7 p.m. (Aug. 28-30) and from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 31.

Visitors will be asked to enter through Gate 9 (Beulah Avenue) and remain in their vehicles as they follow a one-way route through the vendors.

Credit cards and cash will be accepted, and there will be no parking or seating options.

On the final day of the event, patrons will be treated to a showcase of the 2020 market animal grand champions.

The menu items and vendors may be subject to change come Aug. 28.

The theme of the 2020 Colorado State Fair is "A Walk on The Wild Side." Due to ongoing pandemic conditions, the fair has been modified to showcase the accomplishments of 4-H and FFA youth.

With the exception of the food event and a Sept. 6 Fiesta Day drive-thru parade, there will be no public entry onto the fairgrounds.

On Aug. 28, the results of a virtual pet photo contest will be announced via the fair’s website, and Facebook and Instagram pages, with the virtual talent show winners to be named on Sept. 4.

Virtual photo competitions for garden harvests and the great Colorado outdoors close on Friday, with entries accepted at coloradostatefair.com.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia