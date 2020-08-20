If you didn’t already know you were on the campus of Colorado State University Pueblo, entering the school’s former psychology building would make you think you were in a working health care facility

There’s labs, patients, exam rooms and a even a nursing station.

"It’s designed really to replicate modern day work life and more of a health care setting," said CSU Pueblo Pueblo President Timothy Mottet.

Mottet and a host of other university leaders and community members on Thursday celebrated the grand re-opening of the new Center for Integrated Health and Human Inquiry.

"I am starting my fourth year at the university and I’ve had the pleasure of opening up new facilities and this one -- just like the others -- every time you open up a new facility it is evolution for this university. It’s really the future," said Mottet.

The Capital Development Committee of Colorado allocated $16.8 million for the improvement plan.

This center, formerly host of the Psychology building is a hub for interdisciplinary learning and collaborative spaces.

The newly renovated center has two levels.

It supports the various disciplines of Human Health, Nursing, Social Sciences, and the Humanities. Additionally, it will now host the Wolf Pack Wellness Center and the Counseling Center available for health needs of the campus community.

Mottet said without leaving the building, students have the opportunity to engage health practitioners as well as experts in psychology, political science, or world languages to complete and assignment or project.

"What I love about this building is that it maps to where faculty needs are and where students’ needs are today and those have just changed dramatically," Mottet said.

House District 46 Rep. Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo, chairs the Joint Budget Committee for the state of Colorado and was instrumental in securing funding for the project.

"This building was on the funding list for over 10 years for the state to fund and when I was brought on to the Capital Development Committee and we were going through all of the projects that were set to be funded I saw this piece on there," Esgar, a CSU Pueblo alum.

"I said, ’Wow, I remember that building when I went to school."

She said the project was funded in 2018.

"I am very excited to be here today. I got a tour earlier and where the nursing program is now and, wow. What a difference," Esgar said.

"We are excited and I am grateful to Representative Daneya Esgar for her support in helping us procure the funding for the building," Mottet said.

The center offers collaborative spaces, nursing simulation labs and distance learning classrooms which supports inclusion and access for CSU Pueblo.

"We are so happy and so proud of this building. We were in a little space before, just a one-room simulation center and now we are up to 10,000 square feet," said Ami Bajah-Onyejekwe, simulation coordinator for the school of nursing.

"It’s very good for the students. We do experiential learning so they actually practice like they would in a clinical setting."

Bajah-Onyejekwe said the program simulates scenarios of things students need to know and see how they perform.

"This is not a high stakes setting. It’s more of a ’lets see where they are at with their learning and bring their didactic with clinical skills practice.’ Let’s see where they are at and let’s help them get to where they want to be and where we want them to be as the best nurses out there," she said.

The DLR Group was responsible for the design while HW Houston Construction completed the build out of the campus project.

In addition to hosting various programs, CSU Pueblo now boasts the facility being home to the Doctor of Nursing Practice program which is part of the School of Nursing.

Rooms within the center have been named in honor of donors and their generous contribution to spaces within the building. A dedication ceremony to recognize donors of the CIHHI will be honored at a later time to highlight specific contributions and the impacts to CSU Pueblo faculty to students.

"We will start a brand new year with a very new and different, exciting building," Mottet said.

"Some people will say that it’s not the building that’s important, but it’s the program that occurs within the building that’s important. I believe both are incredibly important," Mottet said.

