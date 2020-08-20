The South-Central League is one of the most competitive softball leagues in Class 4A.

Last year, all but one team reached a regional tournament and only two games separated first-place Pueblo County High School from fourth place Pueblo West.

The Cyclones finished with a 16-9 overall mark and a 6-4 league record. Pueblo West lost to Roosevelt and D’Evelyn at regionals, ending the season just shy of reaching the state tournament.

Cyclones coach Rick Montes said this year the Cyclones will be younger, and will have to learn to gel quickly.

"We lost a lot of talent from last year and hope to build some confidence by meshing quickly," he said. "We’ll just need game time together."

Returning for Pueblo West are seniors Tori Cordova; Shelby James; Alina Jones, Jaycee Montes-Duran; junior Jenifer Keck and sophomores Maddie Eischen and Alyssa Calderon.

Cordova, Jones and James each played in 23 games last season. Jones hit .411 with 14 runs batted in and 28 runs scored. Cordova hit .380 with seven RBI and 19 runs while James hit .309 with 16 runs driven in and four home runs.

Montes-Duran played in 22 ball games, Calderon in 7 games and Eischen hit .429 in 14 appearances. Keck played in one game last season.

Montes said the seniors will provide key leadership for returning and up-and-coming underclassmen.

"Our seniors should provide and set a good example to the team’s underclassmen," he said. "We will definitely have some young players in the mix."

Senior Shayla Padilla switched from volleyball to softball last season. She’ll get her first taste of varsity softball this year.

Juniors Lesley Echevest and Taylor Singleton; sophomores Kaylin Jones and Araeli Kattnig; and freshmen Jaelyn and Raelyn Jimenez, Teren Sanchez and Kahlize Tobin will be those younger players who will be "in the mix."

"We are going to be young varsity experience wise, so we’ll have to mature on the field very quickly," Montes said.

The team was unable to work out as a unit much over the course of summer due to coronavirus pandemic precautions.

The softball season has been shortened to 16 games. There will be no regional tournaments, as the league winners will receive automatic berths to the state tournament and the remaining playoff spots will be determined using a number of factors including coaches polls, RPI and Maxpreps.com rankings.

With an already tough S-CL schedule, Montes said winning the league will be a battle.

"The S-CL is always a competitive league," he said. "Every team can win on any given day. Each game will pose a challenge."

Montes said COVID-19 will pose other challenges too.

The season schedule had to be reconfigured and could be altered again. In addition, each team can only have 12 players on the varsity roster per game.

"As far as the schedule and managing COVID-19, it will change from day-to-day," Montes said. "We will have to see what it brings and go with the flow. We will adapt as we go and do our best as a team."

Montes said the team’s biggest strength is the caliber of his players’ characters.

He said he will look to his players to help each other improve over the course of the season.

"We have a good group of young ladies pushing each other," he said. "We want to compete in every softball game and get better every time we step on the field."

Montes said he hopes that improvement will lead to postseason success.

"We want to go deeper into the postseason," he said. "I want us to compete in every inning of every game and improve as a team to make it into the postseason."

Pueblo West visits Liberty at 10 a.m. Saturday to begin its season.

