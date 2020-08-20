First responders from all across Pueblo County were honored and thanked for the work that they do Thursday with a free lunch and dinner at Fellowship of the Rockies.

The South Side church, 3892 W. Northern Ave., paid for food trucks to set up in its parking lot to serve first responders, and meals were taken by church staff to area hospitals since doctors, nurses, and EMTs can’t leave their jobs.

"We just have a desire to thank our first responders in our cit so a couple of us on staff brainstormed about how to do that and the idea of food trucks came up and then it got a name: Food Trucks for First Responders," said Beth Buchanan, an impact pastor at Fellowship of the Rockies who helped organize the event. "We have been planning this for a couple of months now. The whole part behind this is just to say thank you, just to show appreciation for what they do in our city."

The food trucks that were brought in included Feelin’ a Little Philly, Manny’s Mexican Food, Double D’s BBQ Shack, and a Hawaiin Shaved Ice truck.

Lunch was served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and dinner from 7 to 9 p.m.

First responders sat under tents and awnings in the church’s parking lot to enjoy the food.

"We were trying to find a time where we could get the most bang for our buck in the sense of getting as many first responders as possible, but the way the shifts run in the city it’s kind of hard to do that," Buchanan said. "We decided to break it up and do lunch and dinner."

Buchanan said Fellowship of the Rockies was thrilled to be able to put on the event and honor first responders.

"Personally, I was so excited I kept waking up in the middle of the night not nervous, but just excited because this is near and dear to a lot of us," she said. "I have nobody that I know personally or family that’s in law enforcement or anything like that. It’s just a way of saying thank you to the people who take care of you."

The church plans on having more of these events in the future.

"We’re hoping to do another one in the spring," Buchanan said. "We’re not a one-hit wonder kind of thing. We want to continue those relationships and continue saying thank you. Hopefully we’ll be able to do this twice a year."

