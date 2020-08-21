Gov. Jared Polis has appointed Pueblo Community College President Patty Erjavec to the Governor’s Education Leadership Council, his office announced this week in a press release.

Erjavec will serve on the council as a member who is a post-secondary administrator representing the two-year sector.

The purpose of the Education Leadership Council is to convene a multi-stakeholder group to develop a strategic plan to drive improvements to Colorado’s P-20 educational system in alignment with the workforce system.

The council also provides a forum to discuss policy, legislative and financial initiatives that could be created, implemented or promoted for the purpose of addressing the state’s early childhood efforts and post-secondary education programs and institutions that link directly to the workforce system and to prepare students for successful entry into formal education.

Erjavec’s term on the council will expire Aug. 4, 2023.

She is joined on the council by eight other individuals from all across Colorado.

Another Puebloan, Amy Gasperetti of Pueblo West, was appointed by the governor to the 10th Judicial Disrict Nominating Commission.

There is a judicial district nominating commission for each of Colorado’s 22 judicial districts that selects nominees for district and county judicial vacancies.

Polis also announced board and commission appointments in a number of other areas including the Air Quality Control Commission, Charter School Institute Board, Civil Rights Commission, Emergency Medical Practice and Advisory Council, Motor Vehicle Dealer Board, Board of Examiners Nursing Home Administrators, Rehabilitation Advisory Council, Statewide Internet Portal Authority, and Board of Commissioners of Veterans Community Living Centers.

