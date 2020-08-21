By Robert Boczkiewicz The Pueblo Chieftain

DENVER – A Florence prison inmate who admitted assaulting another inmate and later assaulting a U.S. Marshal's Service contract employee is to serve 15-plus more years in prison for those crimes.

Richard Angel Gonzales was sentenced Thursday in Denver by Judge Raymond Moore of the U.S. District Court for Colorado to 185 months behind bars consecutive to the term he was already serving.

The first assault occurred on March 6, 2018, at the high-security U.S. Penitentiary. Prosecutors said Gonzales stabbed another inmate in an education area of the prison. Although staff intervened, Gonzales continued the assault until staff deployed pepper spray, court filings state.

The victim was treated for a punctured lung and multiple stab wounds, as well as lacerations, according to prosecutors of the U.S. Attorney's Office for Colorado.

The second assault was in 2019 at a federal courthouse in Denver. Gonzales subsequently admitted he head-butted the Marshal's Service employee in the face, resulting in injury.

Michael Schneider, agent-in-charge of the FBI in Colorado and Wyoming, stated in a news release that the FBI is grateful to the penitentiary, Marshal's Service and U.S. Attorney's Office "for their assistance in this investigation."

