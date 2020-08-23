Wildfires burning in multiple Colorado counties have left the air across much of the state filled with a hazy smoke, and La Junta is no exception.

The multiple major wildfires include the Pine Gulch, Grizzly Creek, Cameron Peak, Williams Fork and Lewstone fires, The Denver Post reported Saturday.

The Pine Gulch fire has become the second largest fire in Colorado history and by Sunday morning it had grown to 129,715 acres with 19% containment.

Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of disaster emergency Saturday and activated the Colorado National Guard to assist in fighting the fire.

The National Weather Service Pueblo office issued an air quality alert 11:23 a.m. Sunday morning warning "areas of moderate to heavy smoke have been observed across southeastern Colorado due to smoke transported from both in-state and out-of-state wildfires."

The air quality report said smoke in Southeast Colorado should begin to diminish late Sunday morning and continue to into Monday, although improvements in air quality would be slowest in the Arkansas River Valley.

The weather service advised that if smoke becomes thick one may want to remain indoors, and "that is especially true for people with heart disease, respiratory illness, the very young and the elderly."

Further recommendations from the weather service:

– Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present.

– Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.

According to a hazardous weather outlook statement released alongside the air quality alert, the weather service said that temperatures were expected to swell to near record-setting highs Sunday, and the same could be expected for today’s temperatures.

The Denver Post reported Sunday about 952 people are helping work the Pine Gulch fire in Mesa and Garfield counties. The fire was started by lightning July 31 and is located around 18 miles north of Grand Junction.

Other fires include the Grizzly Creek fire which officials said Sunday has become 30% contained. That fire started Aug. 10 and it’s uncertain how it started.

The Cameron Peak fire grew to 18,287 acres Saturday with 0% containment and the Williams Fork fire reached 10,818 acres with 3% containment as of Saturday, the post reported.

The Lewstone fire reached around 140 acres over Saturday night with 0% contained as of Sunday morning.

