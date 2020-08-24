Merideth Sparks, science teacher at Pueblo County School District 70’s Craver Middle School, is one of two Colorado science teachers to receive the Earth Science Teacher of the Year Award given by The Rocky Mountain Association of Geologists and the RMAG Foundation.

Sparks, a 14-year educational veteran, has a bachelor’s degree in applied science teaching and a masters in science teaching.

"She gets students outside the classroom and dives into topics highly relevant to Colorado, including a field trip to an energy production facility," said a spokesperson for RMAG. "She also provides students with a diverse crop of STEM role models, including George Washington Carver, Admiral Grace Hopper, and Sally Ride."

Sparks’ students get a taste of the science life through a "Twitter wall," which contains posts from scientists about their work and challenges.

"I’m incredibly honored to have been recognized by the Rocky Mountain Association of Geologists," Sparks said. "This recognition is a symbol of respect by industry professionals, but more importantly, this represents the greater responsibility to contribute and affect the community in which I live.

"I hope that this provides my students and myself with the opportunity to collaborate with even more people wanting to continue to make a difference in future generations."

Brian Schipper, principal at Craver Middle School, said Sparks is well deserving of the award.

"In all my years in education, rarely have I witnessed an educator so willing to go wherever she has to go to provide her students with a quality education and the skills to attain greatness in all aspects of life through the maturation process.

"Merideth understands that teaching students is much more than a subject: it’s a lifelong endeavor that a subject, such as science, allows us to engage students in the preparation of life successes."

