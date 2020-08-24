Firefighters from Pueblo have been dispatched to battle one of the large wildfires blazing throughout the state.

Two firefighters each from the Pueblo Fire Department and Pueblo West Fire Department have been sent to help with the Cameron Peak Fire, according to Barbara Huber, the fire chief for the Pueblo Fire Department.

The Cameron Peak fire ignited on Aug. 13 on the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests near Cameron Pass and Chambers Lake to the northwest of Estes Park.

It has burned over 20,000 acres and there was no containment of the blaze reported as of Monday morning.

It is one of several large wildfires burning in Colorado currently.

Huber said the firefighters from Pueblo and Pueblo West are engaging in structure protection at the Cameron Peak Fire, among other duties.

The firefighters will be deployed for a maximum of two weeks, and after that another two might be deployed for the same time period if needed.

"We’re glad to be able to help out," Huber said on Monday.

When sending firefighters from Pueblo to other areas to help fight wildfires, Huber said the city and county must strike a balance to make sure there are adequate resources in Pueblo.

"We have to keep a balance to keep this county and this city protected also," Huber said.

The most firefighters Huber said she’d consider deploying at other sites across the state at any one time is four.

Huber said she doesn’t expect the fires across the state to reach full 100% extinguishment until about October.

While the Cameron Peak Fire doesn’t have any containment at this time, the other two large Colorado wildfires -- the Pine Gulch Fire and Grizzly Creek Fire -- are at 44% and 33% containment respectively as of Monday.

"I see containment going up already, so I’m optimistic that the containment will continue to go up," Huber said.

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow