For some background on our streets and roads maintenance, Pueblo West Metropolitan District first entered into an intergovernmental agreement with Pueblo County in 1974. Essentially, Pueblo West committed to providing maintenance to all Pueblo West streets and roads with some financial assistance from Pueblo County (currently we receive $1.5 million per year).

Pueblo West is currently responsible for all types of maintenance; from snow plowing, to street sweeping to grading gravel roads, asphalt repairs, all with our 12 person crew. Streets and roads has an annual budget of just over $2 million to accomplish all of this every year. For reference purposes, overlaying new asphalt over just one mile of road can cost up to $500,000 and we have 200 miles of asphalt and chipseal roads and 200 miles of gravel road, totaling 400 miles to maintain in Pueblo West.

We are not able to grade every road that is needed, crackseal every area that is needed, or the roads that could use a chipseal to stay in decent condition. The next question is what resources do we need to adequately maintain our streets and roads, our drainage, while continuing to sweep, snowplow and more?

The Pueblo West Metro District Board of Directors recently heard a presentation on this topic. Fortunately, the District has data on road conditions to help us answer this question. In order for us to maintain just our paved roadways and get them to an average pavement condition index of 62, on a scale of 1 to 100 (100 being brand new,) we would need approximately $3 million per year.

Additionally, for our 200 miles of gravel roads we would need $2 million per year to grade, do rebuilds on certain roads in poor condition, and complete dust control. To provide adequate street sweeping, complete needed drainage repairs across the District and fix all potholes we need approximately $1 million per year.

In summary, we would need approximately $5 million additionally per year to properly and adequately maintain all Pueblo West streets and roads. There is no easy answer to this solution, as the Pueblo West Metro District’s entire budget that funds fire, parks and recreation, streets and roads and more is only $9 million.

While we are working towards solutions to this issue, our crew of 12 remains focused on doing the best they can with the resources they have. We encourage you to use the "MyPuebloWest" app, and keep in mind that we have limited resources, but we will respond to you and let you know how we can address the road maintenance issues you see. If you see a member of our crew out there working hard, feel free to give them a socially distanced high-five or thank you!

If you have any more questions or want to learn more about our streets and roads department or budget, please feel free to contact us or view our budget breakdown on our website.

Nina Vetter is the Pueblo West District Manager and can be reached at nvetter@pwmd-co.us.