The city of Pueblo is getting involved in helping out some local agencies financially that haven’t been able to do their normal fundraising this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Council members this week unanimously approved a resolution authorizing payment from the council’s contingencies account in the amount of $27,400 to be paid to numerous local agencies that were not able to raise funds as they usually do this year because of COVID-19.

In total, 24 local agencies that City Council has traditionally supported at fundraisers throughout the year will be receiving the money, according to the resolution.

The list of the agencies receiving funds include: AMR, Pueblo Poverty Foundation, Boys & Girls Club; Brother/Sisterhood of Bikers; City Hall Holiday Decorations, Colorado State University Pueblo, Pueblo Downtown Association, Dolores Huerta, Goodnight Barn Historic Preservation, HARP, Human Relations Commission, Juneteenth Organization of Pueblo, Latino Chamber of Commerce, Pueblo City-County Library District, NAACP, Neighborhood Watch, Posada, Pueblo Poverty Foundation, Pueblo City Schools D60, Sangre de Cristo Arts & Conference Center, YWCA, and Pueblo Community Health, Economy & Sustainability.

All of these entities hold fundraisers throughout the year that council has purchased tables for in support.

The resolution that council approved was brought forth by Councilman Bob Schilling.

"Nonprofits every year ask us to attend different functions and help them support these functions," Schilling said. "With COVID-19 none of that has been able to happen. They still need the money bu they haven’t had the ability to make up the loss so all we are doing is helping out a little bit."

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow