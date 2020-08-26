As part of the public comment portion of Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Pueblo School District 60 board of education, a voicemail from a concerned stakeholder was played.

The message referenced the decision, announced earlier in the day, to delay in-person instruction at the district’s high schools in favor of a fully remote start.

"I understand the virus is very, very heartbreaking right now," announced the caller, Robin Trujillo. "But my kids, and all kids, need to have the right to go to school."

She then suggested that originally offering high schoolers the option of a hybrid learning platform, which includes two days of in-person instruction, was but a smokescreen.

"It just seems that every single time something is put over, it is never followed through," Trujillo added.

What followed was an in-depth look at the specifics of the district’s return-to-school plan, including the decision to open high schools remotely.

A decision, Suzanne Morey explained, that was made "after careful consideration and discussion" due to scheduling difficulties resulting from a significant number of high schoolers — about 1,000 in all — who selected the fully online option.

"As you know, the nature of high school scheduling is significantly different and more complex than middle school and elementary" said Morey, the district’s assistant superintendent.

She also informed the board that the initial weeks of a traditional high school year are often spent changing and refining class schedules and sections.

"We just felt that in the time of COVID, in order to ensure social distancing in each class section, we erred on the side of caution and decided to do those final tweaks on those schedules while students are learning virtually," Morey said.

With limited personnel, scheduling and educating students in two distinct platforms is akin to staffing two separate schools, the board learned.

Citing the online start as "temporary," Morey expressed hope that in-person classroom instruction would return to high schools within a few weeks.

In all, more than 4,600 students originally selected the fully online model, with virtual learning to take place on the traditional four-day school week.

At all grade levels, the online instruction will be offered in a combination of synchronous (the student and teacher virtually engaged at the same time) and asynchronous, or independent study.

At the middle and high school levels, a regular six- or seven-period daily schedule will be followed Monday through Thursday.

The week is divided into a Monday and Wednesday and Tuesday and Thursday hybrid. On the scheduled hybrid days, all students will attend classes synchronously. On the opposite days, students will attend all classes asynchronously.

Teachers will spend half of the week teaching each class period synchronously, and for the remaining two asynchronous learning days, upload virtual lessons to be accessed by the students.

At the lower levels, instruction is similarly a combination of synchronous and asynchronous, with the exception of children in the Exceptional Student Services and Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Education programs, who will engage with teachers and counselors in synchronous small-group settings.

For students who opted for the hybrid instructional model, two days of in-class instruction will be complemented by two days of virtual learning.

At the elementary level, with the exception of those who selected the fully online model, students will attend in-person classes for days a week.

As for staffing, the board learned from Eric DeCesaro, executive director of human resources, that while some positions still need to be filled, the current number of vacancies is similar to in years past: despite a slate of moving pieces and pandemic-related challenges.

"We’re in pretty good shape," DeCesaro said. "Are we at 100%? No. But we are getting there."

Throughout the discussion, a recurring theme was the teamwork and solidarity required to open a school year in the face of unprecedented challenges.

The whole of the district team was praised for its continued selfless efforts — Morey said staff is essentially "working around the clock" — in a landscape that refuses to remain stable.

"Things change, with this circumstance, sometimes minute to minute," board member Barb Clementi said. "I know that all of us, especially Superintendent Macaluso and your staff, are working as hard as you possibly can to make this all work.

"And I would ask that we all recognize that we all are working as hard as we can and that we owe each other some grace and understanding, as we see the need for flexibility and fluidity as we work through this year.

"And sometimes, things are going to change on a dime."

