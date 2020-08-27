A song bird with a soft spot in her heart for children and music has agreed to come out of retirement to help the music program at Swallows Charter Academy.

Former Pueblo West High School choir teacher Susan Kinnischtzke got just a year off from full-time teaching before she was asked if she could help out at Swallows. The position opened up when former music teacher Jason Burns and his wife Janna had to move away to help family.

"I said, ‘Yeah, I can do one or two classes. They have just one high school group and I am happy to help them," she said.

It will be a slower pace for a teacher who oversaw four choirs for the Cyclones.

Kinnischtzke said Swallows already has a strong music program and the addition of a new school building will make the job especially nice.

"They are an incredibly resilient bunch of people there to move into a new school in the middle of a pandemic. They’ve waited such a long time for this wonderful new place," she said.

Kinnischtzke spent her one year of retirement helping out with Pueblo District 60 and other school choirs.

She took over the Pueblo West Choir position in 2004 and developed four choirs before retiring last year after. She also has taught piano skills, men’s choir and musical theater.

Kinnischtzke said the Pueblo West choir classes grew from 90 students to 140. Students were able to seize opportunities to sing on a cruise ship, perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City and perform in Chicago.

Amazingly, she built the Pueblo West program while undergoing treatment for cancer. She recalls working and undergoing radiation during her first bout with cancer in 2006 and was diagnosed with a second round of cancer in 2010.

"It was a battle but I share my story and encourage others. It is possible to beat cancer and continue to live life," she told the View when she retired last May.

For now, she said she is excited to see where the Swallows music program will go.

"I told them I will help with the transition and I will run with it. But I told them like Mary Poppins I will stay until the wind changes and then I’m gone," she said with a laugh.

