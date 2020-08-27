SAN ISABEL — Fire crews were able to contain the Willis Creek Fire 90% percent by Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.

The fire has scorched an estimated 16 acres of land located off Colorado 165 at mile marker 22 just north of the Boy Scout camp headquarters and 1.5 miles northeast of Lake Isabel in Pueblo County.

The U.S. Forest Service San Carlos Ranger District personnel led the fire suppression effort with help from several local fire department agencies and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

Initially the fire was thought to be in Custer County. After mapping, fire crews discovered that it was entirely in Pueblo County.

"The closest residents to the fire are in Custer County, but the fire is completely within Pueblo County," said Lisa Shorter, Pueblo County sheriff’s spokeswoman.

Shorter said the initial attack by fire crews has made all the difference.

"They are working on the interior and any hot spots today," she said.

Custer County Sheriff Shannon Byerly on Tuesday ordered preevacuation notice for residents living near Lake Isabel in Custer County. The preevacuation notice covered Colorado 165 to Colorado 78 near San Isabel.

The fire was reported at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Motorists are asked to avoid Colorado 165, which is being closed periodically to accommodate helicopters filling up with water at Lake Isabel. For fire updates, go to https://psiccfireinfo.blogspot.com/2020/08/fire-activity-8252020.html?m=1.

