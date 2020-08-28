The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment reported on Friday 49 new positive COVID-19 cases in Pueblo County since its last update on Monday when 11 new cases were reported over last weekend.

There were three new cases reported Tuesday, 16 on Wednesday, 17 on Thursday, and 13 on Friday.

The 49 new cases brings Pueblo County’s total number of positive and probable cases to 858.

There have been 15,421 coronavirus tests conducted to date here.

Again on Friday, no new deaths were reported in Pueblo County. The last time a death was announced here by the health department was on July 27.

There have been 34 deaths of individuals from complications due to COVID-19 to date.

The first coronavirus case was reported here on March 13, and the first death on March 26.

Statewide, the number of people being hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 was at 134 on Friday evening. The lowest that number has gotten since the pandemic began was 126 on June 27. Hospitalizations for confirmed COVID-19 peaked at 888 on April 14.

In other coronavirus news, the Colorado Supreme Court declined to hear a case regarding Gov. Jared Polis’ statewide mask order.

In response to that decision, Polis said, "Mask-wearing is a proven way to slow the spread of this deadly virus, will help keep businesses open, save lives, and keep our economy growing. I’m glad the Supreme Court stands with the people of Colorado in our fight against the deadly virus, in which mask-wearing is one of our most effective weapons."

