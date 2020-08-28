Future Farmers of America programs in Colorado and 4-H were the beneficiaries of the fifth annual golf tournament fundraiser held at Walking Stick on Friday.

Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo, and community organizer Vince Guerrero hosted the golf tournament in partnership with the Colorado State Fair Foundation.

"When Vince and I started this tournament, we couldn’t have imagined it would grow to what it is today," Garcia said before the tournament began Friday. "The first year that we held the even we could barely cover expenses, but now four years later, we’ve raised over $110,000 for kids participating in agricultural programs and the State Fair."

The wind was whipping at Walking Stick Friday during the tournament.

Garcia, who referred to himself as an OK golfer, said the gusts just added to the challenge of the game, but that it was still a great time for a great cause.

Garcia said that since its inception, the annual tournament has been a melting pot for business leaders. lawmakers, and community members to learn about the critical role 4-H and FFA program play in the longevity of agricultural professions.

In addition to enhancing experiences for FFA and 4-H youth, proceeds from the tournament have been used for improvement projects on the Fairgrounds, including renovation of the dormitories, Showcase Barn, Horse Barn, Sheep and Swine Barn, and Agriculture Pavilion.

"Without the tremendous support and dedication of Senator Garcia, Vince, and our wonderful sponsors, this tournament, which has become one of the largest fundraising events and main attractions to kick off the State Fair, would not be possible," Clay McCauley, the Colorado State Fair Foundation executive director, said in a statement.

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy.