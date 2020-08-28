On Monday, Pueblo School District 60 will begin its school year with a combination of remote and in-person instruction.

For three longtime educators and administrators, the start of the new year will also be their first as building leaders.

Michael Kovac, South High School’s principal, replaces Aaron Bravo, who is now the district’s executive director of intervention and student services.

Jaime Schwab, formerly assistant principal at Bessemer Academy, is now principal of Irving Elementary School. She replaces Valerie Davis.

And Janelle Manes, formerly assistant principal at Roncalli STEM Academy, was named principal of Risley International Academy of Innovation in May.

"I am very excited for the opportunity to be in the role of principal at South," Kovac said. "I feel my experiences as a teacher, assistant principal, athletic and activities director and as a middle school principal have helped mold me as a school leader.

"Each role has given me a different perspective on what I can do to help support academic growth for students, creating positive relationships with staff, students, parents and the community and creating the best educational opportunities for our students."

Kovac praised the work of Bravo in establishing a culture of excellence at South.

"There are lot of great things in place here and filling Mr. Bravo’s shoes will be a challenge," he said. "I have a great staff in place, and we are always striving to increase academic achievement and make the entire experience in high school positive for all students."

Kovac sees the pandemic as the biggest challenge for the education system.

"As a district and school, we want to make sure that our staff and students are safe, and that we continue to provide the best educational setting for all students," he said.

"We will need to be creative and flexible, through this pandemic, to make it a positive experience for everyone."

After more than two decades in the district, Schwab said she is "humbled and excited" to have the opportunity to lead Irving.

"I have held several roles that have prepared me for this awesome responsibility," said Schwab, the mother of two D60 students. "I have been a classroom teacher, coach/interventionist, the READ Act Teacher on Special Assignment and an assistant principal.

"As the assistant principal of Bessemer Academy, I worked with fellow Innovation Zone schools, including Irving. Each experience has helped to shape my professional career and gives a different lens on how to support student achievement, staff development, and building relationships within the Irving community."

At Irving, Schwab said she plans to carry on the tradition forged by past principals Ted Johnston and Val Davis.

"Both of these leaders created a culture of learning for students. I am fortunate to walk in as the building leader with an assistant principal, Christina Honeywell, who has also been a change agent for the school," Schwab said.

"While we know that we need to work on raising student achievement, our goal for the year is to create a collaborative ’Irving Bullpup’ team. We know that together, everyone achieves more."

Through this collaborative effort, Schwab said the staff can fulfill Irving’s mission "to educate, prepare, and empower students for lifelong achievement."

Returning to school in a pandemic is not without obstacles, but Schwab said the district’s plan has been implemented at Irving with "positivity and fidelity. The staff has created safe and inviting classroom environments, and we have some very innovative teachers that are thinking outside the box to keep the learning environment as normal as possible for our students while respecting social distancing norms."

Risley, which remains under external management due to its extended "turnaround" status, is the perfect fit for Manes, who has experience at schools in a similar situation.

"I’ve been fortunate to work at another turnaround school so I’m very familiar with the hard work that it takes to be successful," she said. "Just from being at Risley for a short while, I can already tell that every staff member in our building, regardless of their position, believes in our students and this community.

"That attribute is irreplaceable and will go a long way in helping our students believe in themselves. Confidence is a big part of education."

With new leadership, Manes anticipates that some changes will be put in place at the East Side school.

"I have a good idea of what works inside certain elements within a school, and we're all going to work really hard to ensure that those ideas translate into success for our students," she said.

With a multitude of restrictions in place due to the pandemic, Manes said a collaborative approach will ensure smooth navigation of uncertain waters.

"We are looking forward to the challenge and are excited to get our kids back in the classroom," she said. "A lot of our staff has been working and preparing for the upcoming year or the bulk of the summer, which shows their willingness to do whatever it takes to ensure our students receive the best education possible."

Come Monday, all D60 high school students will begin the year in a fully remote fashion, as administrators and district leadership finalize class schedules and sections in anticipation of a transition to hybrid learning.

At the elementary level, students will be educated in-person on the traditional four-day schedule, with the exception of those whose families who selected the remote learning option.

At the middle school level, a hybrid model that combines two days of in-person classroom instruction with two days of remote learning is in place, with students also given the option of the full remote learning.

For its fully online students, the district is offering mobile school lunch distribution. A meal kit containing four breakfasts and four lunches, with an option for milk, will be given out every Friday at Centennial, Central, East and South high schools, and Risley.

All meals must be ordered online at pueblo.nutrislice.com or through the Nutrslice phone app.

Those with questions about the meals are encouraged to call 595-4280.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow