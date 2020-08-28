As the vehicle edged toward Sugar’s mobile concessionary, Scott Stoller approached the driver, a mask hiding what certainly was a warm smile.

"One regular funnel cake and one strawberry funnel cake? Coming right up," offered Stoller as he accepted the pre-purchased ticket for the delicacies.

A bit down the line, at the Matt Bribiesca Concessions-operated Mr. Fries, came a call for a "bucket of fries, no cheese" and a lemonade.

Nearby, turkey legs and cotton candy, although not necessarily in tandem, were proving to be hot commodities for the Toler Brothers.

Although a global pandemic put the clamps on a cherished century-and-a-half tradition, there’s just no keeping a good corn dog or serving of Indian Fry Bread down.

On Friday, the 2020 Colorado State Fair began its traditional 11-day run looking little like the high-energy, crowd-heavy expos of old.

In the name of public health and safety, fair leadership elected to modify the fair, limiting its offerings to 4-H and FFA youth showcases and events.

And while the concerts, midway carnival rides, bucking broncos, high divers, hypnotists and racing pigs may have fallen victim to the persistent virus, one particularly tasty feature has emerged unscathed.

Hoping to retain a bit of the expo’s spirit and legacy, Stoller, the general manager of Colorado State Fair, and his team are hosting a four-day Drive Thru Fair Food powered by Black Hills Energy.

From the comfort of their vehicles, fans of such late-summer staples as Pass Key Italian sausage sandwiches, shaved ice, turkey legs, fried pickles and lemonade can purchase the items from vendors with long ties to the fair.

"The fair is open and as you can see by the number of cars already here, people have embraced its spirit," said Stoller. "Obviously, we can’t have the Colorado State Fair that everybody’s grown to love, but apparently, people still have a taste for the fair food."

Shortly after the Beulah Avenue Gate 9 swung open at 11:30 a.m. Friday, a fleet of motorists poured onto the fairgrounds, eager to satisfy that taste while extending support to a tradition that for only the second time in its extensive history, won’t unfold in all its extravagant glory.

"You got to have a little fair food once in a while, right? It’s been a while," said Greg Chamberlain, who paid a visit for an order or two of Indian Fry Bread and lemonade. "But this is a good time to support our community and our state, and that’s really why I’m here."

Chamberlain’s order was serviced by the Arkansas-based Sugar’s Concession, whose relationship with the fair extends more than four decades.

"Even if there is no fair, there was no way we were going to miss this," said Sugar’s Concessions operator Allison Brown. "In fact, we bullied our way in."

Brown said Sugar’s Concessions was already in the region, having had a presence at the Wyoming State Fair and Rodeo: a week-long affair with concerts and attractions and nary a face mask to be seen.

"It’s always worth it to come to Pueblo," Brown added.

Based in Kansas, Matt Bribiesca Concessions likewise has extensive ties to the fair. When told of the opportunity to participate in the drive-through affair, Matt Bribiesca jumped at it.

"We’ve been coming to the fair for 25 years and there was no way we were going to miss it," Bribiesca said. "It’s a little different this year, but we’ve really missed the customers we’ve always seen in the past.

"The friendships we’ve made through the years is the real reason we wanted to come back."

Karen Pagano, of the Pass Key family business, was likewise eager to take part.

"It’s a little different this year," Pagano said. "But at least it’s something for the public to come on the fairgrounds and be a part of it."

And for that opportunity, William Casias was grateful.

"To be honest, my favorite part of the fair is the food," Casias said. "And I’m happy to do my part to show support in this time of the coronavirus."

Drive Thru Fair Food will continue through Monday. Today and Sunday, the hours of operation are 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., with food available on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Patrons who purchase food on Monday will be treated to a showcase of the fair’s champion animals.

Throughout the fair, a number of virtual events, including a Kids Camp and 2021 concert announcements, will take place at coloradostatefair.com.

