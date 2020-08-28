The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Julian Trujillo, 36, is described as a Hispanic male, 5 foot 10 and 250 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Trujillo has a no-bond warrant for possession of a firearm/ammunition by a prohibited person.

David Maes, 38, who was previously featured on July 17, 2020, is described as a white male, 5 foot 7 and 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Maes has two warrants for failure to appear, which include the following charges: possession of a weapon by a previous offender, driving under restraint, no insurance and registration-fictitious plates. His total bond amount is $6,700.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department at 553-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Stabbing leads to arrest

A juvenile is facing a count of assault following a stabbing Thursday evening.

At 11:25 pm, officers responded to a West Side address on a report of a stabbing, resulting from a family disturbance.

There, police found a male with three stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Although the suspect fled from the scene, Officer Nick Lile locate the juvenile male and spoke to him on the phone. The juvenile agreed to turn himself in and was picked up by officers in Pueblo West.

After a medical clearance, the suspect was booked into Pueblo Youth Center on suspicion of assault.

Potential homicide investigation

The identity of the person whose body was found in a shallow grave along Fountain Creek Thursday has not yet been released.

Police are approaching the case as a potential homicide investigation. On Friday, the body was removed as processing of the scene continued.

Those with any information on this incident are encouraged to contact Detective Fillmore at 320-6044. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-7867 or pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Menacing investigation

On Thursday, a number of police officers and department personnel responded to the area of Buchanan Drive and Tabor Lane regarding a protest with a "large disturbance."

According to the report, the protest was related to the decision by the district attorney to clear a Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office deputy in connection with an officer-involved shooting.

A 20-year-old Colorado Springs male is listed in the report as a suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.

Burglary

A shed belonging to the Care and Share Food Bank in the 100 block of Greenhorn Drive was reported burglarized on Friday, with a power washer and leaf blower stolen. The items are valued at $450, and $100 in damage was done to the shed door.

A $350 swamp cooler was reported stolen from a residence in the 1600 block of Cypress Street Thursday.

Arrests

Adrian E. Griffin, 30, of the 1200 block of Stone Avenue, was arrested Friday on suspicion of false imprisonment and felony menacing (bail was set at $10,000.)

Kaylyn M. Beamon, 25, of the 100 block of Gunsmith Court, was arrested Thursday on a no-bond felony warrant for vehicular eluding.

James L. Justice, 39, of the 400 block of East Adams Street, was arrested Thursday on a felony warrant for second-degree assault in jail-bodily fluids, which carries $25,000 bail.

Dillon F. Siepker, 23, of East Third Street, was arrested Thursday on a no-bond felony warrant for victim/witness tampering.

Bobby M. Trujillo, 22, no specified address, was arrested Thursday on a no-bond felony warrant for menacing.

