Gov. Jared Polis made a whirlwind tour throughout Pueblo on Tuesday that included stops at organizations in the city that have been supported by the state’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The governor’s first stop in Pueblo after visiting a location in Colorado Springs and Fort Carson was the YWCA, where he met with staff there.

The YWCA was a Colorado COVID Relief Fund recipient, a fund that has raised millions of dollars to help community-based organizations in Southern Colorado and across the state.

Polis listened as the staff told him about how they’ve used the funds and what challenges and obstacles the YWCA is facing.

Maureen White, the YWCA executive director, said her organization has used the money to secure personal protective equipment for staff members and for individuals they serve. The money has also been used to pay for hotel stays when the shelter has become full, and for paying staff for overtime.

White said the shelter has seen a big increase in usage since March, not because of COVID-19 but because of two domestic violence deaths that happened in Pueblo earlier in the year.

"We have seen more of a spotlight on the issue and so with that, anytime you kind of bring attention to things you see an increase in numbers," White said. "People were able to say, ’Oh no this is something that could happen to me, meaning this could result in my death so more women and men are seeking out service."

White told Polis that since March, the shelter has served 154 women and children and there have been roughly 2,700 shelter nights.

When the shelter hits capacity as it’s done frequently the past several months, clients are sent to hotels.

"We have provided a lot of hotel stays as our shelter has been full," White said.

After visiting with staff at the YWCA, Polis made his way to local business ActivArmor to tour its 3D printing facility and speak with staff there about how the company creates PPE that is distributed to critical care facilities across the state.

Polis then made a stop at the Pueblo Chile Growers Association and the East Side Child Care Center, another COVID Relief Fund recipient.

The governor also presided over a ribbon cutting for Pueblo Community College’s newest Mobile Learning Lab before delivering his weekly COVID-19 update.

The mobile learning lab was made possible by a grant from the Skill Advance Colorado Customized Job Training Program.

Finally, Polis ended his day at the the Colorado State Fair, attending the annual Livestock Auction.

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow