Guy Cruz loves being around his teammates.

The sophomore is one half of Pueblo West High School boys tennis team’s No. 1 doubles duo along with his cousin Alec Cruz.

While he’s grown up around tennis, it’s his teammates who make the game fun.

"My teammates are great kids and they make it fun," Guy Cruz said. "I have a really good time."

Cruz began playing just before his freshman year. His older brothers Tommy (the team’s No. 3 singles player) and Tyler (a former No. 1 singles player) brought him out to the courts to play.

Since then, the youngest Cruz brother has joined and quickly caught on to the game.

"I lean on my brothers a lot," Guy Cruz said. "Tommy gives me a lot of advice and helps me keep a cool mindset."

His father, Guy Cruz Sr., also has helped him develop his game.

Guy Cruz credits his dad for helping with his serves. He said his serves are more consistent and have become the most improved part of his play.

"My dad has definitely helped me a lot," he said. "Especially with my serves."

His dad, too, has preached the importance of the mental aspect of tennis.

He’s taught the sophomore to take each point as it comes, and to shrug off bad shots.

"My dad tells me to breath and if it’s a bad point, just to let it go and focus on the next one," Guy Cruz said. "I feel like you stress on that, it’ll throw your game off."

Guy Cruz is also dedicated to improving his skill set.

The young tennis player plays several times a week in the offseason, and often stays after practice to improve his serving.

"I come out here, just by myself and I serve baskets (of balls) at night," he said.

Last year, he and his cousin were the team’s No. 1 doubles duo as well.

A year of experience playing together under their belts, Guy Cruz said the chemistry they've built will carry them this season.

"I didn’t know him that well last season and we were just kind of new," Guy Cruz said. "But I feel like this year, we talk a lot more and know each other’s game. We just know what to do and that’s just to take care of business."

His favorite part of playing doubles is net play.

The fast-paced action, and ability to put points away makes it enjoyable for Cruz.

"There’s a lot of action and it’s just fun, too," he said. "Once you have a smile on your face … you’re really having fun."

Guy Cruz is motivated to qualify for the Class 4A state tournament.

He believes a regional title is a realistic goal for him and his teammates.

"We definitely have a solid team," he said. "We have more experience than last year. So, I think we’ll get it."

Like many of his teammates, Guy Cruz uses music to help pump him up before a match.

His current go-to song is "Laugh Now, Cry Later" by Drake.

"It just sets the mood and hypes you up," he said. "Just the trumpet sound in the background gets me going."

