Along with funnel cakes and turkey legs, one of the few things you can purchase at this year’s modified Colorado State Fair is a colorful sign of the times.

A custom-made face mask that reflects the "A Walk on the Wild Side" theme of the expo.

Against a green- and gray-striped backdrop, a bright orange butterfly is offset by the Colorado State Fair logo: the brainchild of Tiffany Underwood, the Fair's first-year marketing coordinator.

Once it became clear that the Fair would, like so many other offerings and affairs, be severely impacted by the pandemic, General Manager Scott Stoller launched a friendly "design a mask" competition that challenged staff members to come up with a unique and memorable pattern.

Keying off the color scheme and large butterfly graphic that mark the official 2020 Fair poster designed by Mathias Valdez of the Last Leaf Printing, Underwood crafted a motif that found approval with Stoller and in turn, became the official facemask of a most unusual expo.

"I spent a solid week before I came up with anything I considered good," Underwood said. "My original design had a butterfly on each side, so Scott and I worked together to come up with the final design that includes the logo."

Originally priced at $15, a number of masks were sold during the first weekend of Drive Thru Fair Food. On Friday, when the mobile food sales resume, the masks will be available for $10, while supplies last.

Although "A Walk on the Wild Side" is, rather unfortunately, a fitting descriptor of these uncertain and unstable pandemic times, the theme was established long before the spread of COVID-19 necessitated the fair being closed to the general public.

It reflected an elaborate safari fair exhibit that was to include an array of wild and exotic creatures, including alligators and, naturally, butterflies.

And while that display and so many others fell to the virus, the theme, as well as the posters and facemask inspired by it, remain.

"If the pandemic continues, this mask will remain useful," Underwood said. "And it will remind people that they attended the Colorado State Fair when things were a bit crazy."

During the three days of Drive Thru Fair Food, guests will be encouraged to turn their radio dials to 88.1 FM to hear songs with a "wild" theme.

The masks, along with tickets for Indian Fry Bread, lemonade and other fair treats, will be available for purchase at the tents inside the Beulah Avenue Gate 9 entrance.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow