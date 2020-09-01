Pueblo West tennis remains undefeated

The Pueblo West High School boys tennis won twice last week to push its record to 3-0.

The Cyclones defeated Pueblo County 6-1 last Tuesday at their home courts in Pueblo West.

Caydron Branine and Tommy Cruz rattled off straight-set singles victories while all four of Pueblo West’s doubles teams earned straight-set wins as well.

Pueblo West then swept The Vanguard School in Colorado Springs on Friday.

Brendan Bradfield nabbed his first singles victory of the season, topping Henri Much 6-2, 6-2.

The Cyclones didn’t drop a single set against Vanguard.

Pueblo West faced Pueblo East on Tuesday and Pueblo South today.

Pueblo West golf wins Hornet Invite

The Pueblo West High School boys golf team won the Hornet Invite and finished second at the Centennial Invite this past week.

The Cyclones shot a combined 301 to top Canon City (362) and Monte Vista (364) at Hollydot in Rye on Friday at the Hornet.

Pueblo West sophomore Noah Wagner won the event, shooting a season-best 72. Freshman Preston Allen finished third after shooting a 75 while junior Adam Whitlef shot a 76 and finished in a tie for fourth. Senior Toby Salinas placed 7th and shot a 78 while senior Michael Richardson finished tied at 16th with an 86.

Last Thursday, the Cyclones finished second at the Centennial Invite at Walking Stick.

Pueblo West finished 14 strokes behind winners Cheyenne Mountain, which shot a 297.

Wagner placed fourth and shot a 74; Allen finished in a tie for seventh at 78; Whitlef tied for ninth with a 79; Salinas was tied for 11th with an 80; and Richardson finished with an 82 which was good enough for 16th.

On Monday the Cyclones finished 6th at the Cherry Creek Invite in Denver.

Wagner finished tied for 7th, posting a 74. Salinas tied for 19th at 78; Whitlef was tied for 29th at 80; and Allen shot an 85 and finished in a tie for 58th.

