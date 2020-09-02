NuVue Pharma is inviting the public to a celebration of its third local cannabis dispensary, which also is its fifth in Colorado.

Located at 1805 Santa Fe Drive in Blende, the store’s grand opening is scheduled for Friday. The festivities will showcase local food trucks and popups from some of the top cannabis brands in the state throughout the Labor Day Weekend.

NuVue’s Pueblo County dispensary will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily and will feature two popular Happy Hours -- from noon to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. -- which already are available at the store’s sister locations.

In addition, the storefront on Santa Fe Drive will host a daily Midnight Toker special from 9:45 to 10:45 p.m.

NuVue’s new storefront will share the same Daily Deals and Loyalty Rewards Program offered at the company’s award-winning flagship Pueblo locations, 4740 Dillon Drive, as well as the Trinidad dispensary and the Colorado Springs shop. (The flagship locale counts as two dispensaries because it has recreational and medical licenses, said spokeswoman Katharine Avery. )

NuVue Pharma was founded in 2015 by. Dr. Malik Hasan, a neurologist, with the goal of promoting the health benefits of the plant and working to expand on research to further unlock the treasure trove of molecules existing in cannabis.

"Pueblo is where our headquarters is located, and we are thankful to the community for their (Puebloans’) continued support throughout the years we have been here," said Hasan. "We look forward to expanding our team and continuing to serve the highest quality products to our community."

For more opening information, visit www.nuvuepharma.com.

Chieftain reporter Karen Vigil can be reached by email at kvigil@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/klvigil.