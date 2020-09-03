Pueblo County’s free COVID-19 community testing site is expanding the hours and number of days it operates, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment has announced.

As of earlier this week, the testing site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds expanded its hours of operation to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and the second and fourth Saturday of each month. Previously, the site was open Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and not on Saturdays at all.

The health department also announced that testing will be available on Labor Day.

The testing site is now being managed by MAKO Medical and is currently located in a parking lot just outside the Colorado State Fairgrounds at the corner of Arroyo and Acero avenues.

The site will stay at that location until Wednesday, at which point it will move back inside the Colorado State Fairgrounds where it has been located since it opened in April. It had to be moved temporarily to accommodate the state fair.

By expanding hours and the amount of days the testing site is open, public health officials said it will increase access for the community and make testing easier to obtain for residents. It will also improve the health department’s understanding of the incidence and prevalence of the virus in the Pueblo community.

"By providing a more flexible testing schedule, more people can be tested which in turn helps public health prevent further spread in the community," Randy Evetts, the public health director for the health department said in a statement. "We want anyone who needs or wants to be tested to have that opportunity. By expanding the number of days we are doing testing in the community and extending it into the evening and to select Saturdays, we hope that there will be a time that is convenient for anyone who wants to be tested."

Since the drive-thru testing site opened on April 22, the health department said there have been more than 15,803 free tests administered.

