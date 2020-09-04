The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment reported 40 new COVID-19 cases in Pueblo County Friday heading into the long Labor Day weekend.

The new cases have been reported over several days since the health department last updated its numbers on Monday, and brings Pueblo County’s total number of positive and probable cases among residents to 919.

There have been around 16,000 tests administered.

Once again, no new deaths associated with COVID-19 were reported in Pueblo County on Friday. There hasn’t been a death announced here since July 27.

To date, there have been 34 deaths of residents due to complications from coronavirus in Pueblo County.

The health department also announced on Friday a new COVID-19 outbreak, as well as a resolution of two separate previous outbreaks.

Coronado Stone reported an outbreak this week, as eight employees there have tested positive for the virus. An outbreak in a facility is defined as two or more confirmed case of COVID-19 during a 14-day period.

And an outbreak at Taco Bell, 703 N. Santa Fe. Ave., and the Pueblo Youth Center have been resolved, according to the health department.

An outbreak is considered resolved after 28 days have passed with no new illness reported where the outbreak occurred.

To date, Pueblo County has had 18 outbreaks and 11 are now considered resolved.

Pueblo County’s free community testing site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds is now open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and during the same time frame on the second and fourth Saturday of each month.

Testing will be available on Labor Day.

The testing site remains a drive-through procedure and tests are administered by staff on site.

Anyone being tested must be in an enclosed vehicle, and no bicycles, motorcycles, or walk-ups are permitted.

Individuals who get tested should expect results to be available in about four days.

