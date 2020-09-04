Alamosa man Cleave Simpson (R) is running for Colorado Senate District 35 and he has the backing of Sen. Larry Crowder, who will have finished his second term in that seat in January. Simpson is running against Democratic challenger Carlos Lopez.

Simpson said his background in water conservancy, farming and ranching agriculture, and higher education makes him well suited to represent the rural communities of District 35.

The candidate was born in Alamosa in the San Louis Valley and grew up on a farm and ranch. Simpson graduated with a Mining Engineering degree from the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colo. He's been married 37 years to his high school sweetheart, he said, and they moved back to the Alamosa area in 2014. From there, Simpson began working for the Rio Grand Water Conservation District. In 2016, he was chosen to be the general manager of the conservation district.

"Certainly, very knowledgeable about water issues in the Rio Grand Basin in particular, but that's also afforded me the opportunity to get involved in statewide water issues," Simpson said. "I serve on the Inter Basin Compact Committee, where we get to meet twice a year with representatives from each basin across the state. Talk about challenges around water. The Arkansas Valley experiences the same pressures on water that the San Louis Valley does.

"Our state's population continues to grow. I own and operate my own farm in the San Louis Valley, I'm the fourth generation of my family to farm and ranch in the San Louis Valley and feel that pressure. I've got a 29-year-old that's working ... and wants to be the fifth generation (of farmers). I'll be a grandpa in December for the first time. Hopefully there will be a sixth generation. If we take care of rural Colorado, there's a chance for multiple generations of my family to be engaged in agriculture."

Simpson served on the Adams State University Board of Trustees, first appointed by Gov. John Hickenlooper, and then reappointed by Gov. Jared Polis. Simpson said the board of trustees was composed of four Democrats, three Unaffiliated and two Republicans. Simpson said he received unanimous support from the rest of the board and that he considers that an example of his ability to work with people of different opinions and perspectives.

"I am very honored and felt very privileged to serve in that capacity," said Simpson.

Simpson said he has stepped down from his position on the Adams State board in compliance with statutory rules prohibiting one from occupying a board of trustees position and a Senate seat at the same time.

"I will take those leadership skills both from my engineering degree in water, and ag, and higher ed, and apply them at the state capital," Simpson said. "Make sure rural Colorado has representation because we're going to need it going forward."

Simpson said that although he doesn't believe it is always a correct characterization, there is a a need to address the so-called urban and rural divide that has left many rural Southeast Coloradans questioning if their voices are always being heard. Simpson said he thinks addressing that divide necessitates a connection and voice with urban Coloradans.

"Out of this whole Covid pandemic, I certainly expect there's a renewed sense of value of what rural Colorado brings to the rest of the state. It starts with a safe, secure, affordable food supply. If you take care of rural Colorado, we can put meats and potatoes and fruits and vegetables and milk and cheese on every table if you just recognize, it's right here, you know?

"If you suck the water out from under the place, or you take other resources — those being people — you'll lose that and you'll end up getting your beef from Argentina or Brazil. I don't think that's in our best interest."

Crowder told the Tribune-Democrat that he is confident that Simpson will listen to "anyone and everyone's" concerns in rural Colorado in his bid for office.

"We're elected to represent the people, all people, and I'm confident that this gentleman is the right choice for that because of the meetings that I've seen in the past that he has conducted, for what it's worth," Crowder said.

Tribune-Democrat reporter Christian Burney can be reached by email at cburney@ljtdmail.com.