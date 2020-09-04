Police are investigating an incident that left a Pueblo man dead in an alleyway near Union Avenue Sunday evening as a homicide.

Initially, it was ruled a suspicious death.

Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter identified the man Friday as Michael John Hunt, 39, of Pueblo. Cotter also reported that the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Hunt’s body was found Sunday about 6 p.m.

Pueblo Police Sgt. Franklyn Ortega said detectives continued to interview people and follow up on leads Friday.

Police are asking for the assistance of the community in identifying a person who might have information related to the suspicious death.

The male is described as a white male, 6-feet tall with a stocky build and a shaved head. The male had tattoos covering both arms and chest area.

Police said he was possibly from Texas and spoke with an accent, possibly going by the name of Scott.

The Crimes Against Persons Section is investigating how the man’s body ended up behind a vacant building at the corner of Union Avenue and D Street.

Police said there was a female walking in the alley and she located Hunt’s body and she notified officers.

Pueblo police officers responded to the 200 block of South Union Avenue regarding the dead body.

Police said that the relationship between the woman who reported the death and Hunt was unknown.

If you have any information about this incident, call Detective Gravatt at 553-3254.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com

Chieftain reporter Anthony A. Mestas can be reached by email at amestas@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/mestas3517. Help support local journalism with a subscription to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow.