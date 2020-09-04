While this weekend may be an extended holiday vacation for many, the coronavirus will not take any breaks.

That’s the message Gov. Jared Polis as well as the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment is driving home heading into Labor Day Weekend, urging residents to be cautious while celebrating to avoid an uptick in numbers.

Colorado’s key COVID-19 numbers have been declining and are much better than many other states. This week, the state hit its lowest daily testing positivity rate yet at just under 2%. The positivity rate is the rate of positive test results out of the total number of COVID-19 tests administered.

And local officials want to keep the state’s numbers low.

"Coloradans have met the challenges of this pandemic head on, and our numbers may be declining, but we are not out of the woods," Polis said during a press conference this week. "Cases spiked after the Fourth of July weekend and we can’t let that happen again after Labor Day weekend."

Our success thus far is due to each individual doing their part and we can’t let up now. We need everyone, including all of our students who are back on campus, to take this seriously and act responsibly by avoiding large groups and parties and wearing a mask around others."

Pueblo’s health department leaders echoed what Polis had to say about the weekend.

"Labor Day is traditionally a time where people get together for outdoor activities and barbecues to mark the unofficial end to summer, but it’s important now more than ever, that people continue to follow local and state guidance to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in our community," Randy Evetts, public health director for the Pueblo health department, said.

Evetts reminded residents that testing is encouraged for anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, first responders, health care workers, critical infrastructure employees, teachers, and individuals who work in congregate settings.

Testing will be available on Labor Day.

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow