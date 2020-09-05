The coronavirus pandemic has changed many aspects of the world, but one unexpected change has come from the increased car sales within the last six months.

Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder Bo Ortiz said in a normal year, the number of car sales increase around tax season.

"We always see a big bump in sales around February through April," Ortiz said. "But this year was different. We saw, what I feel, is a big bump in April through June."

Ortiz said the late increase in car sales could have been a result of both the federal government sending out stimulus checks, and the overstock dealerships had because of the three-month shut down.

"At first, they were closed like everybody else because they weren’t essential," Ortiz said. "I think they were worried about their inventory, so they put some pretty awesome sales out there."

Mike Zavislan, owner of Southwest Motors, echoed Ortiz, noting he felt there were a variety of reasons for the delayed spike in sales.

"I think it’s a combination of things," Zavislan said. "People got money from the government; you know they sent $1,200 per adult and $500 per kid. So that’s a downpayment that they normally wouldn’t expect to have. Then the people who still had jobs, it was extra money. Another thing is, they weren’t spending money on things they normally would have. So it seemed like a lot of them decided, ‘Hey, we’ll get a nicer car.’"

Zavislan added, "We sell real late model cars, and a lot of them are still considered brand new because they’re so low in terms of mileage, and new models weren’t available because they weren’t being made. The other thing is the energy prices."

When gas prices decrease as seen in the beginning of the pandemic, Zavislan said, people are more inclined to purchasing a new vehicle.

In Southwest Motors’ case, the spike in sales lasted the remainder of the summer.

"We had a record summer by far," Zavislan added. "It’s just starting to slow down a little bit. I have noticed there were fewer people coming in with downpayments in August than in the last three months."

But in the three-month span of May, June and July, Southwest Motors sold 1,202 vehicles – about 150 more than in the same time frame just a year prior.

"To date, we are ahead of last year by almost 100 cars and we were closed for those five weeks," Zavislan said. "We sold cars when we could deliver to people’s homes, but that is only two or three cars a day compared to 15 a day. So, this is the biggest year we have ever had, and I have friends in the car business who are having the same kind of year."

The increased sales were unexpected by Zavislan, who reflected on his worries throughout the forced shutdown when the pandemic first hit Pueblo.

"I can tell you it was the longest five weeks of my life," Zavislan said. "I really thought when we reopened, it would be terrible, because I thought people would be afraid. I don’t mean afraid of buying a car because they could get sick. mean not wanting to spend money because they didn’t know what was going to happen with the economy."

Ultimately, though, Zavislan said the sales are representative of the resiliency of Pueblo and its residents’ willingness to support businesses in town.

"A lot of our businesses were able to keep going," Zavislan said. "So, I thought to myself, ’This is a good place to live, Pueblo, Colorado. This is a good place to be in business.’"

