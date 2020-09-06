After being added to the Colorado State Fair lineup more than half a century ago, Fiesta Day has emerged as the expo’s shining star.

Annually the most well attended and spirited of the Fair’s 11-day run, Fiesta Day consistently attracts thousands to Northern Avenue for a kickoff parade, and then tens of thousands to the fairgrounds, where revelers celebrate the region’s rich Hispanic culture through song, dance and royalty.

When Fair officials announced that this year’s expo would, in the name of public safety, bear virtually no resemblance to event-filled affairs of the past, the Fair’s Fiesta Committee vowed to not only crown a queen and court, but keep the spirit of the gala, and with it, the memory of founder Henry Reyes, alive.

On Sunday, the vibrant and festive culmination of that months-long labor of love — "Mujeres Cambiando el Mundo" ("Women Changing the World") — was presented in a most unique fashion.

Over the course of two hours, a "reverse parade" attracted a procession of motorists to the fairgrounds for the chance to be greeted by 2020 Fiesta Queen Martha Esparza and her attendants, revel in buoyant mariachi and "old school" sounds, and, perhaps most importantly, help keep the family circle from being unbroken.

From a Livestock Pavilion adorned in bright searapes, pinatas and other animated motifs of the Hispanic culture, the spirit of Fiesta Day and all it represents was gifted to visitors of all creeds and colors.

For Ivan Reyes, whose father Henry launched the tradition 53 years ago, being able to stage a Fiesta Day in the heart of a pandemic reflects the resilient spirit Latinos have long displayed in the face of adversity.

"These young ladies, the queen and court, deserve to have a day to remember and celebrate," Reyes said. "That was the driving force for us. Just as I’ve stated before, our culture has many times been presented with challenges, and we always find a way to overcome and celebrate.

"And that’s what today is about: a celebration of this beautiful culture and to give these young ladies a day to cherish for a lifetime."

Selected and crowned virtually, Esparza, who is attending the University of Colorado, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent the crown and her culture in a most uncertain and unstable time in history.

"With all that’s happened in the world, I feel that having this event today allows us to connect with the community, even if it’s in a different way," said the Thornton resident. "And since I’m based in the Denver area, I’m hoping to branch this tradition out and do a lot of things with my school and students."

From Pueblo, Tressa Torres was named First Attendant to Esparza.

"When I was a child, I saw the Fiesta Queen and her court, and it inspired me to try to be a part of it," said Torres, a student at the University of Northern Colorado. "And to be part of it now is truly heartwarming, and a bit surreal."

Along with Esparza and Torres, Second Attendant Sofia Romero Campbell, 21, Third Attendant Marlene Garcia Araiza, 20, and Miss Congeniality, Puebloan Shaynee Cruz, greeted passing motorists and handed out mini-tiaras to little girls in hopes of seeing them one day pursue the crown and accompanying scholarship funds.

In addition Pueblo firefighters, local dignitaries were on hand for the fete, including Mayor Nick Gradisar and members of city council, and Chief of Police Troy Davenport, who presented the queen and her court with fragrant flowers and flowery words of congratulation.

"Look at these lovely ladies; so intelligent, so proud," Davenport offered. "And Pueblo is proud of you."

Fiesta Day, the chief continued, has become "a marquee, if not the marquee, event of the Colorado State Fair. And I’m so very proud of Pueblo, Fiesta Day and the Colorado State Fair."

As is Scott Stoller, the Fair’s general manager credited with staging an event when dozens of states throughout the nation canceled their annual expos.

"I don’t want to do a Fair like this again in the future, because I like to do the regular Fair," Stoller said. "But I’m very pleased at how everything came together this year and how well it was supported.

"So I’m very proud of my staff and the community for making this happen this year."

