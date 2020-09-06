Colorado State University Pueblo students published an online research journal during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the third edition of El Rio, a peer-reviewed, student research journal that focuses on interdisciplinary research across all academic disciplines.

School officials said the journal normally is published each spring. However, the pandemic delayed this year’s release date to July.

The July online edition features eight articles researching such topics as energy efficiency, nutrition among middle school students, environmental impacts and climate change and social inequality.

"It was definitely a challenging publication and academia is already challenging," said Sabina Garduno, junior political science and Spanish major and one of five student editors of El Rio.

"It was really rewarding to see how dedicated everyone was to make this happen."

The pandemic forced students and faculty to shift to a remote work environment in mid-March to accomplish the peer-review and editing processes for the journal.

Isabel Soto-Luna, visiting assistant professor of library services who did the design work for the journal, said the pandemic made it difficult, but the students and faculty persevered.

"Normally, the design work is done by students, but working remotely, I took over the layout process," said Soto Luna in a statement.

"Once the design layout was completed, then we sent to students for feedback before we published."

Articles in the journal are accepted through a blind-review process overseen by students and assisted by faculty members. The process involves oversight from the Dean of Library Services, Rhonda Gonzales, Library and Academic Resource Center staff, and a faculty sponsor for each student who submits an article for review.

Students can submit work in both English and Spanish, and for many students, this is the first time their work is being published. The interdisciplinary nature of the journal allows students from all academic disciplines to submit articles for review.

"I would encourage student to do this; it’s such a great experience," said Garduno.

"I’m going to apply again to be an editor this year and I also might try to publish. It’s far friendlier and less intimidating than it seems."

For more information about El Rio, contact Rhonda Gonzales, Dean of Library Services at rhonda.gonzales@csupueblo.edu. Student are encouraged to apply as a peer reviewer or editor while faculty may apply as experts in their field to advise student reviewers.

To view the journal, El Rio, visit https://ojs.csupueblo.edu/issue/view/1594.

