On Friday, in the 4000 block of North Elizabeth Street, three people — Isaac P. Sanchez, 31; Brenda L. Yoshimura, 47; and Joseph Anderson, 35 — discovered in a 2015 Volkswagen Passat reported stolen the day before were arrested on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass.

Sanchez also was charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft, with Anderson picking up a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Auto theft

A black 2013 Hyundai Elantra ($11,000) was reported stolen from the 2000 block of Acero Avenue Thursday. A baby’s stroller and car seat were in the vehicle at the time of the theft.

On Saturday, a silver 1989 Honda Civic ($5,000) disappeared from the 900 block of Bragdon Avenue.

On Friday, a black 2004 Toyota Celica ($1,500) was reported stolen from the 200 block of West Routt Avenue.

That same day, a gray 2006 Ford F250 ($8,000) was reported stolen from the 1000 block of Ruppel Street.

Theft from auto

From a 2020 Ford work truck belonging to a Loveland-based company, nearly $1,400 worth of tools was reported stolen Thursday. Additionally, a window of the vehicle was broken out and will cost $500 to replace.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of La Quinta Inn, in the 4000 block of North Elizabeth Street.

Criminal mischief

While parked in a lot in the 1000 block of Ruppel Street Saturday, a 2007 Acura sustained $7,000 in damage, with a 2006 Chevy damaged to the tune of $2,000. In addition to scratches to the vehicles’ paint, windows were broken out.

Four windows broken out of a 2011 Dodge Caravan in the 2600 block of Acero Avenue Saturday will cost $1,500 to replace.

Arrests

Roger W. Kelly, 31, of the 1600 block of Alma Avenue, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (bail was not set, pending a court appearance).

Rose E. Blanchard, 19, of Colorado City, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of felony criminal mischief- $1,000 to $5,000 (bail was not set, pending a court appearance).

Raymond F. Rodriguez III, 36, of the 2000 block of Prairie Avenue, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and first degree introduction of contraband (bail was not set, pending a court appearance).

Jacob P. M. Gumm, 18, of the 2000 block of Routt Avenue, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Tyler D. Jenkins, 26, of the 100 block of Echo Place, was placed on a no-bond parole hold Thursday.

Lynette C. Church, 39, of the 900 block of East First Street, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of criminal impersonation and placed on a no-bond parole hold.

Teresa Mondragon, 58, no specified address, was arrested Friday on suspicion of second-degree burglary, with an additional charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (bail was set at $5,000).

Julian F. Gallegos, 22, of the 1900 block of East 14th Street, was arrested Friday on a no-bond felony warrant for vehicular eluding, with an additional count of obstructing police/firearm.

Christopher Herrera, 55, of 14th Street, was arrested Friday on a no-bond felony warrant for second-degree kidnapping-seize/carry victim.

Brandon M. Aragon, 30, of the 1600 block of Cypress Street, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of second-degree assault-serious bodily injury (bail was not set, pending a court appearance).

Veronica R. Maes, 25, of the 500 block of North McCulloch Boulevard, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of felony criminal mischief: $1,000 to $5,000 (bail was not set, pending a court appearance).

