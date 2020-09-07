The Pueblo County High School Alumni Foundation is accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame, which recognizes graduates who have made significant contributions to the community and/or contributed service to the prestige and progress of Pueblo County High School.

The nomination criteria is as follows:

Nominee must have graduated from Pueblo County at least 10 years prior to nomination. This requirement may be waived in extraordinary circumstances.

Nominee must have achieved a high degree of success in his/her professional field. Individuals may be nominated based on an act of bravery or heroism, or be recognized for community service or outstanding citizenship.

Nominee must serve as a role model for current students and consistently demonstrate the highest ethical and moral standards, both as a student and an alumnus.

Pueblo County faculty, administration, staff, parents and volunteers may be considered, even if they are not an alum, if they have sound credentials as a significant contributor to the school and the community at large.

Sitting foundation board members are not eligible for nomination.

The nomination form, available at pchsalumnifoundation.org, must be returned by Oct. 31.

"There are so many Hornets out there who deserve this honor, so when you think of that coach who always pushed you to do more or that teacher who made an impact on your love for learning, don’t hesitate to make that nomination," said Chris Bolt, president of the foundation.

"We have learned that this recognition truly touches the hearts of not only the inductees, but their family and friends as well."

Through the support of donors and community partners, the foundation has honored two classes of inductees.

The inaugural 2018 class featured Carl Beeman, John Klomp, Joe Pannunzio and Pete Pisciotta, with Loretta Martinez, Del Olivas, Dr. Adolph Padula and Dr. Jerry Sweet inducted last year.

"Due to the pandemic, we are not able to host an induction ceremony or dinner as we typically do for each class," said Bolt. "It’s unfortunate, but it’s the right thing to do."

This year’s class of inductees will be announced in December and celebrated at the induction and ceremony dinner in October 2021, along with 2021 inductees.

The foundation, a 501c3 organization, was formed in 2015 to endow student scholarships and develop a Hall of Fame. Since then, the foundation inducted eight individuals, created a dedicated Hall of Fame wall at the high school and provided $13,000 in scholarships to eight outstanding Hornet seniors.

Alumni are encouraged to connect with the foundation via email at PCHSAF@gmail.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/PCHSAF.

