Thousands of low-income student households in Colorado will get access to free and low-cost internet options for the 2020-21 school year.

As part of Project 10Million, a nationwide effort to provide internet access to underserved students, T-Mobile will provide up to 34,000 low-income student households in Colorado with a free WiFi hotspot and 100GB of data per year for free.

Qualifying households will also have access to internet-enabled devices, such as tablets or computers, at a significant discount. Households in the T-Mobile service area are eligible for the program based on student participation in the National School Lunch Program.

This effort fulfills one of T-Mobile’s commitments under an agreement reached last fall with the Colorado Attorney General's Office.

In October 2019, after previously joining a multistate lawsuit to block the Sprint/T-Mobile merger, the Attorney General's Office negotiated a settlement in which T-Mobile committed to various actions that will increase broadband internet access for Coloradans, including providing free internet connectivity and equipment to households with school-age children.

In addition to T-Mobile, state leaders ;ast week celebrated other provider efforts to provide low- and no-cost options for families, including Comcast’s Internet Essentials program and rural providers who stepped up to provide options for families from the Western Slope to the Eastern plains.

"While most school districts in Colorado are now back to school in person, there are still some families and students who choose to learn remotely or live in school districts that haven’t resumed in-person classes yet," said Gov. Jared Polis. "There are still too many students in Colorado that lack access to high-speed broadband at home to support their learning whatever form it takes.

"This is why the state of Colorado, Attorney General Phil Weiser, and Colorado Department of Education are taking steps to help more families in Colorado have access to high-speed broadband."

"Now more than ever, expanding access to affordable broadband internet is necessary to ensure equitable online educational opportunities for all children in Colorado," added Weiser. "The COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt our entire society, including our education system, which is working to provide opportunities for online learning.

"Given the existing lack of access to broadband for many students, the WiFi hotspots provided by T-Mobile and $2 million from the Colorado Department of Education will meet a critical need and be felt immediately by school-aged children throughout Colorado. This will help to narrow the homework gap."

According to the School District Community Needs Inventory conducted by the Colorado Department of Education and Colorado Education Initiative last spring, more than 65,000 students in Colorado lacked internet access.

For more information on Project10Million, visit t-mobile.com/business/education.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow