The South High School Alumni Foundation has canceled its Oct. 24 Hall of Fame Induction and Fundraiser Banquet, primarily due to safety concerns related to COVID-19.

"This is the first time in our 12-year history that the foundation will not recognize any 2020 inductees from South High School," said Michael Carlisle, president of the foundation.

The mission of the foundation is to recognize and honor alumni, support existing programs while developing innovative initiatives, and to uphold and support South’s institutional goals.

The foundation is open to all South alumni and is dependent on financial contributions and sponsorships from donors.

Members of the Hall of Fame include Stephanie Poole-Byrd, Dr. Jim Stjernholm, Pastor Steve Chavez, Shelly Borton, Steven Smith and Dave Aguilera.

A full list of honored alumni is available at shsaf.org/alumni-2.

Nominations for the Hall of Fame may be made throughout the year by visiting shsaf.org/nominations.

"On behalf of the board of directors, we appreciate the work the Hall of Fame Committee has done to prepare for this premier event, and while we are disappointed not to host our annual fundraiser and cancel a decade-long tradition for our community, we recognize the health and safety of our community must take precedence at this time," Carlisle said.

"We call on all Colts, and our friends, to remain engaged with our school, its foundation, and alumni association."

The annual Hall of Fame Induction Banquet is the primary fundraising activity for the foundation, with the funds used to purchase Chromebooks and other technological investments; provide uniforms and letter jackets for sports teams; match sponsorships for student activities and academic clubs; and offset costs to improve the campus.

"The foundation will continue to highlight and honor those alumni who have contributed to the success of South," Carlisle said. "And this wouldn’t be possible without the support of our community and sponsors.

"The foundation acknowledges many of our local business partners are also facing difficult decisions during this time, and we want to thank them for their continued support in our community."

To make a donation, visit shsaf.org/donate-now or Paypal (Pueblo South High School Alumni Foundation.) Checks may be mailed to P.O. Box 1065, Pueblo, CO 81002.

