The grassy area in front of the Palace of Agriculture at the Colorado State Fair on Monday was bright green, freshly watered and carpet thick.

There were no signs of the usual thousands of people trampling over it. On Monday morning, the grass looked like a master gardener’s lawn or a nicely groomed golf course.

"This grass doesn’t look like it normally does on Labor Day. It looks great," Fair General Manager Scott Stoller said with a laugh on the last day of the 11-day modified expo.

"Normally, there is so much foot traffic through here. The grass takes a beating. But this is an odd year."

It was just another sign of how different the 2020 edition of the expo was compared to years past.

COVID-19 changed the state fair drastically, but Stoller said it never lost its focus.

"It’s not the fair that any of us want to be a part of, but in 2020, I am pretty proud of what staff has done to put on this event, especially considering all the circumstances for the community," Stoller said.

"I am not going to lie. It was probably one of the most stressful fairs we’ve ever planned, but it also is the most proud I’ve ever felt of an organization that I have been a part of because we just plowed right through."

Stoller said $75,000 was budgeted for this year’s fair and it cost less than that to put it on.

"The revenues that came in for this re-imagined Fair are positive," Stoller said.

The highlight of the expo was the drive-through Fair Food event, which ran for seven days, allowing the community to pick up their favorite treats in a safe way.

That event made more than $122,000. Stoller said, and 16,480 items were sold.

"I think there were 3,384 cars that showed up; some were people who kept coming each day. The support was amazing and it gave our staff more to be excited about," Stoller said.

The event was so popular that Stoller decided to have it both weekends of the Fair and during the week.

"We didn’t plan it for the two weekends because we didn’t want to stick a commitment on vendors if is was something that may not have been a good financial outcome for them," Stoller said.

Stoller said sponsors also stepped up this year. The Slopper Eating contest Saturday made the fair money as well because the sponsorship was about $4,000 more than the cost to put the event on.

"Our sponsorship for the fair was over $100,000," Stoller said.

Year round there are administrative costs for the fair, so Stoller said the fair will dip about $600,000 into its reserves for that.

Stoller said the staff kept public safety as its top priority and the fair still was able to put on a good show.

"Fiesta Day was so heartwarming. The Fiesta Committee did a great job. I mean who would have thought a reverse parade would have had so much energy behind it? It was a pleasant surprise," Stoller said.

Only a horse competition took place Monday as staff workers cleaned up the fairgrounds, took down signs and collected road cones.

Adele McCanless, sales and rental coordinator at the Fair, said the fair was bittersweet.

"Gosh, we’ve learned so much. It’s just been totally different. Our GM had lots of ideas and we were able to take a lot of them through," she said.

"The entire year of 2020 can just go away. I think it was hard to try to do something different with all the restrictions in place, but I am glad we were able to at least do the livestock shows and the horse shows and have a lot of virtual content for people so they didn’t forget about us."

She said staff kept the spirit of the Fair alive.

Bob Carruth, a longtime vendor who usually runs four food operations at the Fair, said the key thing missing this year was people.

"This has just been a down year for everybody from the start to the end of it," Carruth said,

He was running his popular Watering Hole Cafe near the horse show Monday.

"It’s just been a bad year overall (at the Fair). I mean, we got to meet more people more closely than normal, but the sales, everything are just way down," Carruth said.

"I mean, there’s not a lot I’d like to hold on this year ... I set goals and we didn’t reach them. It wasn’t there at all. That’s life. You take the good with the bad."

Stoller, like most his staff members, can’t wait for the 2021 campaign themed "All Roads Lead to the Fair."

"There’s a message behind that. We want people to come to the fair next year. We can’t guarentee that it will be an all clear next year, but we are projecting and hoping that 2021 is going to be the fair that everyone loves," Stoller said.

Throughout the fair this year, Stoller announced next year’s acts, which include rap superstar and future Dancing With The Stars contestant, Nelly.

Country sensation Jon Pardi, as well as Casey Donahew and Dustin Lynch, also are a part of the 2021 lineup.

American blues rock band George Thorogood and the Destroyers and country band Diamond Rio also will be in the lineup next year.

All six of the acts were supposed to perform during the 2020 expo. They were announced for next year on the night each act was to perform. Several of the stars announced their events themselves by video.

Tickets are on sale this week.

"There is a lot to look forward to. And, obviously, if COVID-19 isn’t a thing of the past by 2021, then we will refund those who purchase tickets," Stoller said.

Stoller said the Fair was all about mission and spirit and not so much revenue.

"We wanted to keep the legacy going. I think we definitely made an impression this summer. I don’t think people missed the fact that the 2020 State Fair happened. It wasn’t the same," Stoller said.

"The 2020 State Fair was historic. We know that they didn’t have a Fair in 1917 and I am pretty sure 100 years from now, they are going to know that during COVID-19 there was a modified fair."

"It’s sort of cool to be a part of that."

